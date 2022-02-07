Kerbside drop-off set to resume at Owen Roberts International Airport after public outcry

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has reversed its controversial decision to ban kerbside drop-off and pick-up at Owen Roberts International Airport.

In an announcement on Monday afternoon, the CIAA said drivers will be permitted kerbside access starting 14 Feb. 2022.

“However, for the safety of all Airport customers, vehicles entering the approach road to the ORIA terminal will be subject to security screening at the Airport Security Checkpoint Booth prior to [kerbside] access being granted,” the authority said in the press release.

The Compass understands the CIAA will be issuing a separate statement detailing the new security checks to be implemented at the airport.

Under the ban, which was implemented back in August 2021, only authorised public transportation and tour operators were permitted to drop off or pick up passengers in front of the main airport terminal, with all other vehicular traffic routed to the short-term or long-term carparks.

Minister for Tourism and Transport Kenneth Bryan welcomed the reinstatement.

“I am very pleased that the CIAA has identified a cost-effective way to restore curbside access to the public, while remaining in compliance with international security requirements,” he said in the press release.

“Travelling is time sensitive and people need and expect a fast, efficient and convenient way to drop off or pick up travellers. This is a win-win solution that keeps safety as the top priority and delivers a better experience for the public.”

CIAA board chairman Johann Moxam alluded to impending changes when he spoke to the Compass last month about the decision to remove kerbside drop-offs and the board’s ongoing discussions with the Governor’s Office, which has responsibility for airport security.

Moxam, in a media report, had been critical of the changes at the airport, prompting the Governor’s Office to respond. Members of the public, like Moxam, had questioned the rationale of its implementation.

At the time, the changes were presented as part of adhering to security standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

However, the Governor’s Office, in a statement last month, indicated that it was a traffic-congestion solution implemented by the CIAA, but said it was open to assessing other proposals if they satisfied international standards.

Reacting to the announcement of the removal of the ban, Moxam, in a statement to the Compass, said, “On behalf of the CIAA Board of Directors and Management we are pleased that our concerns have been addressed and we now have a viable solution that addresses all the previous safety & vehicular traffic concerns. We thank the public for their patience and assistance while the CIAA team worked through the issues with all stakeholders.”

Chief Airport Security Officer Chad Yates, in defending the original decision to block public access to the main terminal, said in the CIAA release, “our goal has always been to ensure a safe and secure environment while maintaining a positive customer experience”.

He added, “We understand that these changes to vehicular traffic flows entering and exiting ORIA impacted our customers.”

The CIAA said the option still remains for the public to use the drop-off zone in the short-term parking lot and is encouraging its use even as the kerbside drop-off is reinstated.

Parking in the short-term area is free for up to five minutes after which standard parking rates apply.

