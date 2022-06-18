Justices of the Peace Association hold annual general meeting | Loop Cayman Islands

The Justices of the Peace Association of the Cayman Islands recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Change-Over Dinner at the George Town Yacht Club.

During the AGM, a new Council was nominated and elected to serve for the biennial term of 2022-2024.

The AGM was followed by the Change-Over Dinner, which included participation from His Excellency the Governor Mr Martyn Roper, OBE, the Honourable Attorney General Mr Samuel Bulgin, QC and Mrs Suzanne Bothwell, JP, Court Administrator who also represented the Honourable Chief Justice at the Dinner.

Outgoing President of the Association, Anthony Scott highlighted the achievements of the Association during his term. In making reference to the disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Scott said:

This has certainly not been a period of business as usual. However, thanks to the support, advice, and guidance from my Council Members, while we were not able to take on some of the challenges of assisting with issues involving ‘At-Risk Youth’, which we had pledged to undertake once appropriate training was provided to Justices of the Peace, we nevertheless proceeded to make donations to the following Not-For-Profit Entities which cater to children:

Not-for-profit entitiesOrganisationAmount donatedDepartment of Children & Family Services$5,000Feed Our Future$5,000Miss Nadine’s Pre-school$2,500

During the dinner, the attendees were addressed by the Attorney General Hon. Samuel Bulgin, JP on the topic of Access to Justice. In speaking on the provisions of guaranteeing citizens have fair access to justice, he stated that “over the years, successive governments have created frameworks to ensure there is equal access to justice for all.”

In the context of the Cayman Islands, many provisions are in place – and it starts with our Justices of the Peace.

One simple way JPs provide access to justice is by providing their services in the Government Administration Building.

Mr Bulgin continued.

Mr Bulgin referred to an initiative created by the Association in 2018 whereby a Justice of the Peace volunteers to provide service to members of the public in the lobby of the Government Administration Building (GAB). Currently this service is available in the GAB every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

During the evening’s programme, the Association also paid their respects to two Justices of the Peace who passed away since the last AGM. They were: Messrs. Roy Charlton, JP and Bruce Eldemire, JP. Donations were made by the Association in their honour to the Lions Club of Grand Cayman Eye Clinic and to the Cayman Brac & Little Cayman Veterans’ & Seaman’s Society, respectively.

Three Outgoing Members of the Council were recognised for their long service to the Association and the community. They were Ms Jenny Manderson, MBE, JP; Mrs Georgette Myrie, MBE, JP; and Mr Albert Anderson, Cert. Hon., JP.

The 2022-2024 Council of the Justices of the Peace Association are Mr Donnell Dixon, JP (President), Mr Andrew McLaughlin, Cert. Hon., JP (Vice President), Mr Anthony Scott, JP (Immediate Past President), Ms Christine Wright, JP (Secretary), Mr McCleary Frederick, JP (Treasurer), Mrs Debra Humphreys, JP (Councillor), Mrs Kerry Nixon, JP (Councillor), Ms Clyte Linwood, JP (Councillor), and Mr Derrick Tibbetts, JP (Councillor).