June 30: Tropical storm warnings for Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua | Loop Cayman Islands

As of the morning of June 30,2022, the National Hurricane Center was still following three systems- one near Colombia (with a path headed towards Nicaragua), one with Barbados in its projected path and the other in the Gulf of Mexico.

Colombia-Nicaragua

Regarding the most talked about storm, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, this was located near the northern tip of Guajira Peninsula, Colombia this morning, moving West at about 20 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Regarding impacts, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to produce heavy rain across portions of northern Colombia through Thursday morning and Nicaragua and Costa Rica by Friday. This rainfall is expected to result in areas of flash flooding.

Rainfall forecast (source: The Weather Channel)

Regarding advisories for residents, the government of Colombia has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the island of San Andres, the coast of Colombia and the coast of Venezuela.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Limon, Costa Rica northward to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border and north of Laguna de Perlas to Sandy Bay, Sirpi Nicaragua.

It is expected to keep moving across the southwestern Caribbean Sea today through Friday, cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica Friday night, emerging over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is high, at 90 per cent.

The chance of formation through 5 days is high, 90 per cent.

Western Tropical Atlantic (Barbados)

Not far behind Potential Cyclone Two is a tropical wave located over the western tropical Atlantic, which continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Only slight additional development of this system is anticipated while it moves west-northwestward for the next several days.

The wave is forecast to move over the Windward Islands late Friday or early Saturday and then over the eastern Caribbean Sea by the weekend, where further development is unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is low, at 10 per cent.

The chance of formation through 5 days is low, at 10 per cent.

Barbados storm track (source: The Weather Channel)

Western Gulf of Mexico

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains poorly organized with an area of low pressure located over the western Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, this system is forecast to move slowly westward and approach the coast of southern Texas and northern Mexico later today.

Some slow development is still possible, and it could still become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it turns northwestward and moves inland over Texas later today.

Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast for the next few days.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is medium, at 40 per cent.

The chance of formation through 5 days is medium, 40 per cent.

Stay vigilant

Interests elsewhere along the northern coast of Colombia and elsewhere along both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica should also monitor the progress of these systems.