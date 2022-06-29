June 29: Venezuela, Aruba, Nicaragua in projected path of storm | Loop Cayman Islands

As of the morning of June 29, 2022, the National Hurricane Center in Miami is still showing three systems in the Caribbean region. These are in the Gulf of Mexico, near Venezuela and approaching the Barbados area.

Venezuela, Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea to the north of Venezuela.

If nothing changes from current tracking projections, Nicaragua and Costa Rica may experience strong, near hurricane strength winds, heavy rain and flooding by Friday night or Saturday morning.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is high, at 80 per cent.

The chance of formation through 5 days is high, at 90 per cent.

Barbados

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.

This system is forecast to interact with another tropical wave over the next couple of days, and some gradual development is possible later this week.

The overall system is forecast to be near the Windward islands by the weekend while it moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

The track also suggests that Barbados and Puerto Rico may be in the path of this system.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is low, at 10 per cent.

The chance of formation through 5 days is low, at 30 per cent.

Projected path through Barbados (source: The Weather Channel)

Northern Gulf of Mexico

As previously reported, an area of low pressure centered over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system is forecast to move slowly westward or west- southwestward and approach the coast of Texas during the next day or two.

Slow development of the low is possible, and it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it moves inland tonight or Thursday.

Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast later this week.

The chance of formation chance through 48 hours is medium, at 40 per cent.

The chance of formation chance through 5 days is medium, at 40 per cent.