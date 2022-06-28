June 28: 3 systems, 70-90% chance of Tropical Cyclone Two developing | Loop Cayman Islands

Three weather systems remain in the Caribbean region, according to the National Hurricane Center tropical weather outlook for the morning of June 28, 2022. As reported yesterday, one system is near the Gulf of Mexico and two are approaching the Windward Islands. The Windward Islands’ systems have resulted in tropical storms warnings and watches being issued for parts of the Windward Islands and South America. Below is a summary as of this morning.

East of the Windward Islands

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, located several hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

The chance of formation chance through 48 hours is high, at 70 per cent.

The chance of formation chance through 5 days is high, at 90 per cent.

Storm track (source: weather.com)

Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave located more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system is forecast to interact with another tropical wave to its east over the next several days, and some gradual development is possible later this week while the overall system moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is low, at near 0 per cent.

The chance of formation through 5 days is low, at 20 per cent.

Storm movement (source: weather.com)

Northern Gulf of Mexico

An area of low pressure is centered over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low has increased overnight but remains disorganized.

Some additional development of this system is possible as it moves slowly westward or west-southwestward and approaches the coast of Texas during the next two days.

Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast later this week.

The chance of formation chance through 48 hours is low, at 30 per cent.

The chance of formation chance through 5 days is low, at 30 per cent.