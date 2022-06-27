June 27: Three weather disturbances near Caribbean, one with 90% risk | Loop Cayman Islands

In addition to the system in the Gulf of Mexico and the one previously reported by the National Hurricane Center with a path through the Windward Islands, one more system has formed with a path projected towards the Caribbean. Below is a summary of the risk of the development of each system, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

System 1: Central Tropical Atlantic

In the Central Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave has reportedly brought shower and thunderstorm activity. As of this morning, the system was about 950 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands,

According to the National Hurricane Center, environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches the Windward Islands Tuesday night or possibly while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday.

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon. Interests in the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of these areas later today.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Chance of formation 48 hours is high at 70 per cent.

Chance of formation chance through 5 days is high at 90 per cent.

System 2: Eastern Tropical Atlantic

In the Eastern Tropic Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center in Miami has reported the development of a new tropical wave which has a path projected towards the Caribbean.

Early this morning, the tropical wave was located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development later this week while the system moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

Chance of formation chance through 48 hours is low, near 0 per cent.

Chance of formation chance through 5 days is low, at 20 per cent.

System 3: Northern Gulf of Mexico

As previously reported, a trough of low pressure is located near the north-central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico. This is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves west-southwestward at about 10 mph toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico during the next few days.

Chance of formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 per cent.

Chance of formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 per cent.

Time to prepare

Given the tropical storm activity previously predicted for the Caribbean, residents in the region, including Cayman should stay alert and prepared. Regarding this, companies should double-check their plans for storm preparedness, perhaps even doing a hurricane drill to ensure that the steps remain fresh in the memory of their employees.

In relation to communities across Cayman, each neighbourhood should ensure that they have a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) team. These teams are trained by Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the Cayman Islands Red Cross, with teams currently in North Side, North Sound Gardens Community, West Bay, Little Cayman, Cayman Brac and Savannah Meadows. If your community does not have a CERT team, you should make an enquiry at Hazard Management about how to get trained and establish one.

To contact Hazard Management, please call 945 4624 or email [email protected]

Read more about the CERT programme at https://www.caymanprepared.gov.ky/cert