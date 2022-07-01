July 1: Tropical Storm Bonnie heads to Nicaragua & Costa Rica | Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center continues to track systems close to the Caribbean coastlines.

The projection for Friday, July 1, 2022 is heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding as Tropical Storm Bonnie heads towards the Caribbean coasts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The weather projection is similar for Saturday, along the Pacific coasts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Tropical Storm Bonnie rainfall projection (Source: The Weather Channel)

Tropical Storm Bonnie is expected to move with westward motion and eventually offshore, parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico Saturday through Monday.

Tracking behind this storm is a strong tropical wave which is expected to move over the Lesser Antilles today and then over the eastern Caribbean Sea this evening through Saturday night. While any development of this system should be slow to occur, we should expect a broad surge of winds and seas across the Atlantic and Caribbean waters with this wave as it moves across the region.

Above the Caribbean, there is a further weather disturbance moving over the eastern Gulf of Mexico generating moderate to fresh South-South East winds in the western Gulf with 3-5 foot seas.

An area of low pressure located along the southern coast of Texas is forecast to move slowly northward and inland over southeastern Texas overnight.

Active weather is expected to linger across the Texas coastal waters through Friday night.