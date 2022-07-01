July 1: Tropical Storm Bonnie heads to Nicaragua & Costa Rica | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
July 1: Tropical Storm Bonnie heads to Nicaragua & Costa Rica | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

July 1: Tropical Storm Bonnie heads to Nicaragua & Costa Rica

Nomination deadline near for Cayman Connection’s Making Waves Awards

COVID-19 data released for Epidemiological Week 25

Regiment completes nine day emergency training exercise

Stamp Issue for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

RCIPS advises of road closures for CayMAS carnival

OfReg helps resolve dispute between C3 and FLOW

Governor makes Jubilee donation to Crisis Centre

Cayman Deputy Postmaster appointed vice chair of global organisation

Coach ‘Gillie’ retires from Department of Sports after 26 years

Friday Jul 01

29?C
Cayman News

Heavy rainfall expected for San Andres, Nicaragua and Costa Rica this Friday

Loop News

5 hrs ago

Tropical Storm Bonnie trajectory
(Photo credit: The Weather Channel)

The National Hurricane Center continues to track systems close to the Caribbean coastlines.

The projection for Friday, July 1, 2022 is heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding as Tropical Storm Bonnie heads towards the Caribbean coasts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The weather projection is similar for Saturday, along the Pacific coasts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Tropical Storm Bonnie rainfall projection (Source: The Weather Channel)

Tropical Storm Bonnie is expected to move with westward motion and eventually offshore, parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico Saturday through Monday.

Tracking behind this storm is a strong tropical wave which is expected to move over the Lesser Antilles today and then over the eastern Caribbean Sea this evening through Saturday night. While any development of this system should be slow to occur, we should expect a broad surge of winds and seas across the Atlantic and Caribbean waters with this wave as it moves across the region.

Above the Caribbean, there is a further weather disturbance moving over the eastern Gulf of Mexico generating moderate to fresh South-South East winds in the western Gulf with 3-5 foot seas.

An area of low pressure located along the southern coast of Texas is forecast to move slowly northward and inland over southeastern Texas overnight.

Active weather is expected to linger across the Texas coastal waters through Friday night.

Related Articles

Food

June 2, 2022 02:24 AM

Recent Articles

Environment

Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed

Sport

FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup

Sport

Salah signs new contract to stay at Liverpool until 2025

More From

Cayman News

Coach ‘Gillie’ retires from Department of Sports after 26 years

See also

The last of his generation of trainers, Coach Ernie ‘Gillie’ Edison Seymour, GGM has retired from the Department of Sports (DOS) following an impressive 26-year tenure.
The Gold Medal of Merit and

Cayman News

June 30: Tropical storm warnings for Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua

Heavy rainfall and some flash flooding predicted

Cayman News

Lower salaried civil servants still hurting, begging for fair pay

Proposed solutions may still leave lower salaried civil servants struggling with rising inflation

Cayman News

Canover Watson challenges legal aid director for refusing application

Watson says he does not have the financial means to fund his representation for July trial

Cayman News

Ironshore Group launches Cayman-based record labels

New Cayman music company, Ironshore Group, has announced the launch of two record labels, Ironshore Records and Everheart Records, dedicated to giving the Cayman Islands a presence in the world music

Cayman News

RCIPS advises of road closures for CayMAS carnival

The RCIPS is informing the public about the following road closures taking place on Saturday, 2 July, in order to facilitate the CayMAS Carnival street parade.
From 10:30am to 1:00pm, South Ch