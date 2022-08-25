Jude Scott resigns as chairman of CAL, Dr. J.P. Clarke to act Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Tourism and Transport announced that it has regrettably accepted the resignation of Mr. Jude Scott as Chairman of the Board of Cayman Airways, Ltd.

According to the Ministry, on Monday, August 22, 2022, Mr. Scott formally notified the Minister of Tourism and Transport, Hon. Kenneth Bryan that he would be resigning as Chairman with immediate effect. Mr. Scott served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for 11 months, having been appointed to the position in September 2021.

The Minister has accepted Mr. Scott’s resignation and a new Chairperson will be appointed next week.

In the interim, Dr. John-Paul Clarke, Deputy Chair, will serve as Acting Chairman of the Board until the new appointment has been confirmed.

“It saddens me to accept Mr. Scott’s resignation, as the Ministry and Cayman Airways have benefited greatly from his insights and dedication,” said Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Transport. “I wish to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Scott for his leadership and guidance during his tenure, and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

(Source: CIG)