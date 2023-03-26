Jordan Crooks wins NCAA Men 50 Yard Freestyle Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman’s Jordan Crooks continues to produce great results overseas as he competes in the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming championships being held from March 22 to 25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Concerning his most recent success, Crooks won the 50 Yard Freestyle this week with a time of 18.32, finishing ahead of Josh Liendo (18.40) and Bjorn Seeliger (18.67).

Regarding his performance today (March 24), Jordan competed this morning in the prelims for the Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly.

Crooks’ fans can watch his remaining performances live using the below link:

https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/swimming-men/d1/live-updates-2023-ncaa-di-mens-swimming-and-diving-championship