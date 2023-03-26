Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Jordan Crooks wins NCAA Men 50 Yard Freestyle Loop Cayman Islands

Jordan Crooks wins NCAA Men 50 Yard Freestyle Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Governor says media incorrect that tensions set off a chain of events

CUC suing two people for unpaid electricity bills

Bryan hosts GOH dinner for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee

Work commences on new Old Man Bay Dock in North Side

Government monitoring Sargassum blooms

Jordan Crooks wins NCAA Men 50 Yard Freestyle

Changes to Health Insurance Commission

PR applicant appealing decision to refuse permanent residency

Unlocked cars targetted in recent increase of thefts from vehicles

Commentary: no confidence motion could destabilize Govt and economy

Sunday Mar 26

26?C
Cayman News
Loop News

March 24, 2023 12:21 PM ET

Jordan Crooks
(Photo credit: Facebook)

Cayman’s Jordan Crooks continues to produce great results overseas as he competes in the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming championships being held from March 22 to 25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Concerning his most recent success, Crooks won the 50 Yard Freestyle this week with a time of 18.32, finishing ahead of Josh Liendo (18.40) and Bjorn Seeliger (18.67).

Regarding his performance today (March 24), Jordan competed this morning in the prelims for the Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly.

Crooks’ fans can watch his remaining performances live using the below link:

https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/swimming-men/d1/live-updates-2023-ncaa-di-mens-swimming-and-diving-championship

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

WHO brief sets out actions to improve lives of people with epilepsy

World News

Honduras establishes ties with China after Taiwan break

World News

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

More From

Cayman News

Governor says media incorrect that tensions set off a chain of events

The Governor pointed to issues he raised in Cabinet about amendments to the Gambling Act and Anti-Corruption Act that concerned him

Lifestyle

See also

7 tips when travelling alone as a woman

Travelling is an exciting and enriching experience that allows you to explore new cultures, try new foods, and meet new people. For many, travelling alone can be an empowering and liberating experienc

Cayman News

Work commences on new Old Man Bay Dock in North Side

The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure said that work has commenced on the new Old Man Bay Dock in North Side and is forecasted to be completed by August 2023.
The two ph

Cayman News

CUC suing two people for unpaid electricity bills

According to a plaint filed with the Summary Court on March 22, 2023, CUC is suing two men, one of Moxam Road, George Town, and the other of West End Cayman Brac, for alleged non-payment of CUC bills.

Cayman News

Bryan hosts GOH dinner for Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee

At a dinner at Grand Old House last night, March 24, the Hon. Minister Kenneth Bryan and the Ministry of Tourism honored past and present Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee members for their

Cayman News

Jordan Crooks wins NCAA Men 50 Yard Freestyle

Cayman’s Jordan Crooks continues to produce great results overseas as he competes in the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming championships being held from March 22 to 25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Cent