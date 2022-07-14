Join Cayman Connect’s Cook Club’s event on July 27 | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman Connection continues to provide ways for individuals connected to the Cayman Islands to remain connected. The upcoming virtual Cook Club meeting on July 27 is just one example of the efforts that Cayman Connection is making.

The July meeting via Microsoft Teams will focus on making plans for Cayman Day 2022 and for virtual cooking demonstrations. Cayman Connection says that no cooking experience is necessary and interested parties are invited to contribute personal or sourced recipes and to lead cook-a-longs.

Through the Cook Club, Cayman Connection also hopes to preserve treasured Caymanian recipes by sharing instructional videos featuring Caymanian cooks/chefs, providing information on Cayman district specialties as well as the history of ingredients and dishes, arranging competitions focusing on Caymanian cuisines and creating a library of traditional Caymanian dishes and beverages enjoyed by members.

Persons interested in joining Cayman Connection’s virtual Cook Club may send an email to [email protected] and may register for the upcoming event using the below link: https://caymanconnection.org/2022/06/17/cook-club-july-2022/