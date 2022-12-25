Home
Legislation passed to reappoint Dorothy Bradley as Auditor General
Morehouse students visit Kremandala
Amandala #3613 Friday, December 23, 2022
Haiti – Where Rape Is Used By Gangs To Instill Fear
Cruise Lines and Destinations Map Out Mutual Success at the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
This Caribbean Investment Fund Completes A $4 Million Investment
Nicki Minaj Says She Will Be At Grammys and Drop New Album Soon
Police Name Person Of Interest In Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend’s Death
Serani’s Dancehall Classic “No Games” Certified Platinum In The UK
Royalton Luxury Resorts raises cancer awareness and includes new Spa services
Caribbean Travel News
The Newest Royalton CHIC Resort Will Open in Antigua
CARIBBEAN-TECHNOLOGY-ECCB to help sub-regional start ups to attend Jamaica retreat
BARBADOS-FINANCE-Government welcomes ratings by US-based agency
GRENADA-FINANCE-Government seeking to raise EC$25 million on sub-regional stock market
Snap stock falls nearly 25%
Bezos and fellow billionaires are issuing recession warnings
Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s prime minister. Some fear the hard-right turn she’s promised to take
Caribbean American Entrepreneur Advances To Top 20 Of 2022 FabOver40 Contest
Cruise Lines and Destinations Map Out Mutual Success at the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
John Saldivar allowed to contest February BMP convention
December 25, 2022
Caribbean American Entrepreneur Advances To Top 20 Of 2022 FabOver40 Contest
Cruise Lines and Destinations Map Out Mutual Success at the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Legislation passed to reappoint Dorothy Bradley as Auditor General
Morehouse students visit Kremandala
Amandala #3613 Friday, December 23, 2022
John Saldivar allowed to contest February BMP convention
5 hours ago
·
1 min read
John Saldivar allowed to contest February BMP convention
The content originally appeared on:
Amandala Newspaper
Photo: John Saldivar BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 22, 2022 John Saldivar, former UDP Minister of National Security, who was designated several weeks ago as “significantly corrupt” by the US State Depar…
