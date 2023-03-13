Jillian Crooks sets personal best times 2023 ESSZ Speedo Sectionals Loop Cayman Islands

Jillian Crooks continued to shine this weekend at the 2023 ESSZ Speedo Sectionals (held from March 9 to 12), where she set new personal best times.

These results, according to SwimCloud, were as follows:

50 Y Free Finals: Time of 22.24, giving her first place, which is an improvement of 0.8% and a personal best time100 Y Free Finals: Time of 48.47, giving her first place, which is an improvement of 0.5% and is a personal best time200 Y Free Finals: Time of 1:45.13, giving her first place, which is an improvement of 8.7% and a personal best time100 Y Back Finals: Time of 52.37, giving her first place, which is an improvement of 6.5% and a personal best time200 Y Back Finals: Time of 1:54.34, giving her first place, which is an improvement of 2.3% and a lifetime best (according to her social media page)

A post on her social media page also included reactions to her performance, giving a “Huge thanks” to “her TAC Titans coaches, whose expertise, knowledge, and guidance were crucial to her success.”

Crooks is now said to be preparing for the upcoming CARIFTA Aquatics Championships in Curacao, where she will represent the Cayman Islands.