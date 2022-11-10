Jennifer West finds pleasure in giving back with Meals on Wheels Loop Cayman Islands

Volunteerism has been a key part of the Cayman Islands society and is what helps to make us a special community. In this Q&A, the General Manager of Cayman Meals on Wheels, Jennifer West, talks about volunteerism and the satisfaction that comes with helping others.

What are three reasons you decided to get involved with the relevant organisation or to help in your personal capacity?

When I saw the opportunity to work for an organisation that gives back to our seniors, the main reason I decided to get involved was that our seniors have done so much for our country and I saw it as a way to give back to them, second, it is so satisfying making an immediate difference on a daily basis and third, knowing that by doing something so simple as providing a meal takes the worry away from someone’s life is satisfying.

How long have you been involved with Meals on Wheels?

I have been involved with Meals on Wheels since December of 2019, however, I have been an active member in the community, helping different charities and persons from a very young age through numerous organisations.

Describe your three happiest moments being a volunteer.

It is really hard to choose only three moments, but a vivid memory I have is during lockdown when delivering meals to a family who had not eaten because they had no transportation and no food left at home. One of the greatest joys in serving with Meals on Wheels is hearing the many stories that the seniors share about their lives. It is like getting a first-hand look into history. Another happy memory is something that happens on a daily basis and that is seeing the smiling faces of the seniors and their hands reaching out for their meals with gratitude.

What’s your role as general manager of Meals on wheels?

Coordinating the four community kitchens that provide 335 daily meals. I am also responsible for the daily operations, fundraising, and communication with seniors and their families to name a few. There are 3 staff, 12 Board Directors, 130 active volunteers, 335 seniors. In 2019 Meals on Wheels served 215 seniors, we grew to 525 in 2020.

What do you feel helping people to progress?

Absolute satisfaction.

What drives you to remain involved with your organisation?

Knowing that I am able to provide food security during one of the most challenging times the world has ever faced!