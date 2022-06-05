Jay Ebanks wants tighter LCCL rules, promotion of Caymanian ownership | Loop Cayman Islands

For some Caymanian business owners, there is a perception that a local business can only be owned by a Caymanian or, at a minimum, a local business must be majority owned by a Caymanian. While this is true, it is only part of the story as the Cabinet can make exceptions to the rules and allow foreign stakeholders to take 100 per cent ownership of a local business (and without Caymanian involvement). However, given the tough economic times being faced by small Caymanian business owners and the need to protect them, member of the Cabinet and Minister for Infrastructure told Loop News that he is considering a recommendation to the Cabinet to amend or tighten existing legislation to avoid talented Caymanians from being excluded from opportunities.

The legislation that Minister Ebanks is referring to is the Local Companies (Control) Act (LCCL Act) which, on initial inspection, says that, in order for a local company to carry on business in the Cayman Islands, it must be Caymanian controlled, at least sixty per cent of its shares cent of its shares are beneficially owned by Caymanians and at least sixty per cent of its directors must be beneficially owned by Caymanians and at least sixty per cent of its directors must be Caymanians. However, on closer review, the fine print says that the Cabinet may grant special licences to foreign stakeholders, allowing them to own 100 per cent of local businesses (and without Caymanian involvement) if the Cabinet deems that “exceptional circumstances” exist.

As a result of such “exceptional circumstances,” almost 50 per cent of the total number of special licences granted to foreign stakeholders over the years fall within the category of “property developers” and “real estate agents” who are either acting as principals or who are self-employed and not affiliated with an agent. Reacting to this, one Caymanian property owner said that while “competition is good and can only make a person better, the market is small and eventually, the number of foreign stakeholders who are granted these special LCCL licences might be so much that it may become difficult for a self-employed Caymanian real estate agent to put food on the table… thinking long-term that is.” But Minister Ebanks is not seeking to exclude foreign stakeholders from any industry, including real estate, but, instead, he “wishes to ensure that a level playing field is in place and that Caymanians are not excluded from lucrative opportunities.”

I also want the government to consider ways to prevent abuses of the LCCL Act, especially in cases where a foreign stakeholder seeking a special exemption (to have 100 per cent ownership of a local business) has not demonstrated reasonable efforts to obtain a Caymanian partner or get significant Caymanian involvement.

The Minister added.

Reacting to the concept of abuses under the LCCL Act, one Caymanian businessman told Loop News that he had also seen various scenarios in connection with the issuance of LCCL licences.

I know a person who got a special exemption to get an LCCL licence. He got it for a maximum period of 12 years. He hasn’t employed a single Caymanian professional over the years, except for a receptionist. You can’t tell me that, with all the qualified Caymanians out there in that particular business, he couldn’t have started to bring in and elevate some Caymanians in his business.

The businessman said.

The businessman’s comment is connected to the criteria that must be considered under the LCCL Act to determine whether to exempt a foreign person from the requirement to have 60 per cent Caymanian ownership and control for a local business and, instead, allow 100 per cent foreign ownership of a local business. The specific criterion under the LCCL Act related to this says that “subject to any general directions which the Cabinet may give in respect of the consideration of such applications, the Trade and Business Licensing Board shall, in deciding whether or not to grant a licence, have regard to the efforts made by the company to obtain Caymanian participation.”

Other criteria include having regard to:

the economic situation of the Cayman Islands and the due protection of persons already engaged in business in the Cayman Islandsthe nature and previous conduct of the company and the persons having an interest in that company whether as directors, shareholders or otherwisethe advantage or disadvantage which may result from that company carrying on business in the Cayman Islandsthe desirability of retaining in the control of Caymanians the economic resources of the Cayman Islandsthe number of additional people from outside the Cayman Islands who would be required to reside in the Islands were the application to be grantedthe finances of the company and the economic feasibility of its planswhether the true ownership and control of the company have been satisfactorily establishedthe environmental and social consequences that could result from the carrying on of the business proposed to be carried on by the company

The criteria requiring consideration of the economic situation of the Cayman Islands, the due protection of persons already engaged in business in the Cayman Islands and the desirability of retaining in the control by Caymanians of the economic resources of the Cayman Islands are key to my proposed recommendations.

For example, some Caymanians are struggling to start their businesses again and are either catching up on debts that were mounting up through the COVID-19 lockdown period or are experiencing challenges because they are the sole income earners due to the fact their spouse is still unemployed for one reason or the other.

There are also local investors and developers who have been here from day one and who may find themselves unable to compete with big money interests coming in from overseas post-COVID and who are seeking to obtain special LCCL license exemptions to complete with local Caymanian investors and developers.

It is for reasons like these that the idea of a temporary moratorium or a tightening of conditions for the issue of specific LCCL license exemption categories is an option to be discussed with my fellow members of Parliament… doing so will protect Caymanians already engaged in certain businesses in Cayman and will help to retain the control by Caymanians of the economic resources of the Cayman Islands.

The Minister elucidated.

In the absence of tightening the conditions or introducing a moratorium like Minister Ebanks is suggesting, it could be the case that 12-year licences issued under the LCCL Act are continually and habitually granted to LCCL license holders without a Caymanian every being employed in the relevant business. These could mean generations of Caymanians missing out on lucrative opportunities.

The other side of the argument, however, is also important to express. That is, there may be substantial advantages which may result from a particular foreign stakeholder carrying on a local business in the Cayman Islands under a special LCCL exemption (where no Caymanian is required to be a shareholder or director). For instance, a foreign stakeholder could have a new invention or highly specialised area of business but experiences difficultly in sourcing the specific high-level expertise required for the business in the Cayman Islands. In such cases, it may an advantage to consider a special LCCL exemption and retain the business opportunity for the Cayman Islands rather than have it go to a competing jurisdiction.