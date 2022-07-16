Jasmine Hartin indicted

by Khaila Gentle

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 14, 2022While a trial date has not yet been set for Jasmine Hartin, who is accused of causing the death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott, the Canadian socialite was indicted in the Supreme Court in Belize City this Thursday. Hartin, represented by her attorney Richard “Dickie” Bradley, stood before Justice Ricardo O’Neal Sandcroft and pleaded not guilty to the charge of manslaughter by negligence. Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryl Lynn-Vidal acted as prosecutor.

Earlier in the month, Hartin relocated from the island of Caye Caulker to an undisclosed location after a request for the terms of her bail to be altered was successful. That request was made because she reportedly felt that her life was in danger. On July 8, the Supreme Court allowed a change in the location at which she is required to sign in three times a week.

Hartin, who is the ex-partner of Andrew Ashcroft and the mother of two of Lord Michael Ashcroft’s two grandchildren, is accused of causing the discharge of a firearm which resulted in the death of Superintendent Henry Jemmott in May 2021, while the two were on a pier in San Pedro Town. Since then, she has presented to local and international media her account of what took place, as well as voiced various complaints about injustices she alleges she has suffered at the hands of her former partner, Andrew Ashcroft, who recently relocated to the Turks and Caicos after being granted full custody of the couple’s twins—a ruling that Hartin has appealed. Most recently, she sent a video recording to The Toronto Sun asking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for assistance.

On May 28, 2021, Jasmine Hartin was found by police on a pier during curfew hours. She was covered in blood, and in the water below was the lifeless body of Superintendent Henry Jemmott. Jemmott had sustained one gunshot wound behind the right ear. Hartin’s initial story to police had been that a man passing by in a boat had fired a single shot, hitting the officer.

The socialite has also appeared on CBS’s 48 Hours, as well as the Discovery Plus documentary, One Bullet in Belize, which premiered on the one-year anniversary of Jemmott’s death. In that documentary she claimed that she regrets lying about how the police superintendent had been shot.Jasmine Hartin and her attorney will be returning to court on September 27 for case management.