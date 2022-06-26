Jamaica wins coveted awards at Baxter Agents’ Choice Gala | Loop Cayman Islands

Jamaica wins coveted awards at Baxter Agents' Choice Gala
Jamaica takes home “Favourite Tourist Board – Caribbean” and “Favourite Destination – Honeymoon”

L-R: Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Jamaica Tourist Board Canada and Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism – The Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board

On June 23, the who’s who of the Canadian travel industry gathered to celebrate the 2022 Baxter Agents’ Choice Awards at the Eglinton Grand in Toronto. The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was honoured to receive two prestigious awards: “Favourite Tourist Board – Caribbean” and “Favourite Destination – Honeymoon”. Additionally, Emma Madsen, the JTB’s Business Development Manager for Western Canada, received a Favourite Supplier Representatives award for her excellent, continued efforts and strong agent support throughout the pandemic.

The 22nd Annual Agents’ Choice Awards Survey asked voters to consider which suppliers provided Canadian travel advisors with the kind of support needed to survive and stay positive during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Agents’ Choice 2022 adapted some of the award categories to reflect the events that have occurred over the past two years to ensure they were honouring amazing changemakers in the industry.

“We are truly honoured by the Agents’ Choice Awards we have received this year and want to thank each and every agent who voted for the Jamaica Tourist Board,” said Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Jamaica Tourist Board Canada. “These awards are a true testament to the hard work and creativity of my Canadian team, and I couldn’t be more proud of them for continually going above and beyond to support Canadian agents, particularly throughout these past two years. The pandemic could not keep us from fostering our strong bonds within the Canadian travel community. For example, we couldn’t meet in person, so we brought the joy of Jamaica to agents’ home computers with our weekly Irie Hour sessions.”

Over 4,100 agents voted in the 22nd annual Agents’ Choice Awards survey. Additional awards included Royal Caribbean Cruises for “Favourite Cruise Line – Large Ship”, AmaWaterways for “Favourite River Cruise Line” and Air Transat for “Favourite Airline – Leisure”. Musical entertainment was provided by the Nova Sounds Band, including double JUNO Award winner Sonia Collymore, performing at the ceremony with 300 travel industry members in attendance.

Please visit Agents Choice 2022 for a full list of nominees and winners.

