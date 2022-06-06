It is “profitable” to keep our beaches clean | Loop Cayman Islands

When some people hear about groups like Plastic Free Cayman and Protect Our Future removing tonnes of garbage from Cayman’s shorelines and beaches each month, they tend to just view it as a “great thing to do” and are happy that “these kids can contribute so much to their country.” However, what Plastic Free Cayman and Protect Our Future are doing can actually add profits to our local economy, that is, according to a study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program.

The NOAA study, which analysed data from four coastal areas in the United States: Gulf Coast beaches in Alabama, Atlantic Ocean beaches in Delaware and Maryland, Lake Erie beaches in Ohio and Pacific Ocean beaches in Orange County, California, was conducted to understand how the presence of debris on beaches would impact visits to the beach and “how those changes in behaviour translate to lost recreational value and regional economic impact.”

Relating this back to Cayman, the survival of the Cayman Islands tourism industry is highly reliant upon tourists visiting the Cayman Islands each year. These tourists normally end up on beaches in East End, North Side and West Bay i.e., where they can find the largest stretch of clean, white sand beaches.

Based on the NOAA study, the problem for Cayman and the tourism industry, however, will be visibly impactful if the tonnes of plastic and garbage normally collected by Plastic Free Cayman and Protect Our Future makes their way to the most popular tourist sites like Seven Mile Beach. More specifically, the presence of garbage on the popular shoreline will make Cayman’s beaches less desirable, possibly leading to a reduction in both local and tourist recreational visits.

In order to illustrate this problem, the NOAA study presented the below table showing calculated impacts for coastal areas in the United States.

Table 11 of NOAA study

According to NOAA, the table shows “changes in the value of recreation, reflecting the public’s enjoyment of area beaches.”

In particular, the NOAA study said:

If marine debris were reduced to almost none, the estimated annual increase in recreation value is $10.1 million in Alabama, $19.8 million in Delaware/Maryland, $88.0 in Ohio (multiple-day trips only), and $129.7 million in Orange County, California (Table 11).

If the amount of marine debris on beaches were to double, the estimated annual decrease in recreational value is $32.3 million in Alabama, $140.9 million in Delaware/Maryland, $83.9 million in Ohio (multiple-day trips only), and $275.1 million in Orange County, California (Table 11).

The NOAA’s study’s translation of the impact of garbage and other pollution into estimated dollar amounts shows that it is not just a matter of keeping the environment clean, but keeping both local and international visitors coming to our beaches, who not only spend time, but significant amounts of money while enjoying our beaches.

Looking at these figures, Minister Jay Ebanks, of the beach district of North Side, said that “I live in North Side… I love it here and I want to see tourists continuing to come here to visit… regarding this, I’m getting ready to buy a vacuum buggy to keep the road sides clean in the Eastern districts and I am hoping that the Department of Environmental Health and others will get on board to buy a few to assist with our island cleanups.” Perhaps, “I can also encourage my colleagues in government to launch our own study of the economic impacts of garbage and other pollution… so that the country can visualise the impacts.”

If Ebanks is right, then, maybe after seeing the potential economic value of having less garbage and pollution, more urgent steps will be taken by the whole Parliament to address the issue in a serious way.

In relation to the efforts made by Plastic Free Cayman and Protect Our Future over the years to address this issue, including their suggestions to bring legislation in this area, this has, unfortunately, only been met with rounds and rounds of meetings and promises to address, but no actual legislation has been put in place.

Catching up with Claire Hughes of Plastic Free Cayman today, she gave Loop News an update as to the current state of play.

In addition to more meetings being planned with the Cayman Islands Government on the issue, Hughes said:

We met with Cabinet and they said they were going to get the steering committee running again.

And that they do have plans to ban single use-plastic (exact items to be confirmed) by the 3rd quarter.

If the promises to Hughes and Plastic Free Cayman are not actually materialised in the form of the passage of legislation this year and, is instead, deferred from one Parliamentary agenda to another, it will literally translate into “kicking the garbage can down the road,” which, will eventually be another generation’s problem.