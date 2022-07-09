Irregular Cuban migrants returned to Cuba on Friday | Loop Cayman Islands

On July 8, 2022, Prensa Latina reported that Cuban authorities received a new group of irregular migrants in compliance with agreements with Mexico and the United States.

According to Prensa Latina, Cuban authorities informed the press that, as of Friday, 92 operations have been carried out to return irregular migrants, totaling 4,013. Countries involved in these operations include United States, Mexico, Bahamas and Grand Cayman.

So far, 1,363 people have been received from Mexico, as part of the migratory agreements and as of Friday, 74 irregular migrants intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard were also returned to Cuba, during the 50th operation of this type.

A total of 2,388 Cuban citizens were returned by sea from the United States.

Cuba reiterated in various forums its commitment to regular, safe and orderly migration, for which it signed bilateral agreements with destination or transit nations.

(Source: Prensa Latina)