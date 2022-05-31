Intertrust loses challenge to CIMA re validity of court filings | Loop Cayman Islands

The Grand Court published a judgment on May 30, 2022 clarifying that the Grand Court rules do not distinguish between in-house attorneys and outside counsel working for big law firms when it comes to filing court documents.

The rules referred to in the judgment are GCR O.5, r.6(2) and GCR O.12, r.1(2) (the Rules), which reportedly deal with the manner in which a body corporate may commence or defend or take steps in proceedings and prohibits a body corporate from so acting “otherwise than by an attorney.”

The point arose because in-house attorneys employed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the “Authority”) reportedly filed two affidavits (the Affidavits), on which the Authority wished to rely in opposition to an application made by Intertrust Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited (“Intertrust”) for further and better discovery from the Authority. The lawyer for Intertrust argued, however, that the filing of the Affidavits constitutes a step in court proceedings and the filing can only be done by the Authority’s external attorneys and not the Authority’s in-house attorneys. Accordingly, the lawyer for Intertrust said that the Affidavits must be treated as not yet having been properly filed and unless they are filed by the Authority’s external attorneys.

In his decision, the judge said that he agreed with the submission on behalf of the Authority that, having regard to the purpose of the Rules, as explained by the Chief Justice in the case of Telesystem International Wireless Incorporated v CVC/Opportunity Equity Partners LP [2002 CILR 96], there was no basis or justification for distinguishing between on the one hand admitted attorneys who were employed by and acting for a corporate client and admitted attorneys employed by or partners in an external law firm which was acting for such a client. So, as long as in-house attorneys are fully admitted and currently qualified, they will be “just as much subject” to “duties and the control and sanction of the Court as are external lawyers” and such in-house attorneys can take steps in proceedings in court the same way that external lawyers can.