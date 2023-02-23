IMF staff recommends more taxes and pension reform

Photo: Jaime Guajardo, IMF Team Lead

The IMF has given a “thumbs up” to Belize’s “homegrown plan,” but it still recommends reinstatement of the 10% cut to public sector wages, and is also recommending a broadening of the tax base to include staple food items, and reform of the pension system, which would involve a transition to a contributory scheme and an increase in the retirement age.

The Article IV Concluding Statements from the International Monetary Fund staff team highlights marked growth and large public debt reduction but recommends a continuance of austerity measures implemented by the PUP administration along with new taxes on zero-rated items.

by Marco Lopez

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 20, 2023

The 2023 Article IV Consultation Concluding Statement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff who visited Belize earlier this month was released last Friday, February 17, 2023. The IMF team, led by Jaime Guajardo, had held discussions with the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Chris Coye; the Financial Secretary, Joseph Waight; and Kareem Michael, Governor of the Central Bank. While the IMF staff acknowledged that Belize’s “homegrown plan” of recovery has resulted in various positive economic indicators, the team is now recommending additional cost-cutting and revenue-increasing measures, besides those already implemented by the Briceño administration between the fiscal years 2020 and 2022.

It was noted by the IMF team that real GDP rebounded by 15.2 % in 2021 and 11.6% in the first three quarters of 2022—which has been attributed to the recovery in retail and wholesale sales, tourism, and business process outsourcing (BPO). In the tourism industry, visitor arrivals bounced back to 74% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022. The IMF also noted that the unemployment rate fell from 10.2% in 2021 to 5.0 % in the second half of 2022. Inflation, however, increased by 3.2% in 2021 and 6. 3% in 2022 – driven by higher global food and fuel prices partly caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Real GDP growth increased by an estimated 11.4% in 2022 but is expected to diminish to 3.0 % in 2023. Normalization of the tourism sector to pre-pandemic levels and the continued development of the BPO sector are expected to foster this growth. Real growth stabilization is projected at 2% over the medium term as output gaps likely close in 2023.

In line with the global economy, inflation is projected to moderate to 4.1 % in 2023 and 1.2% over the medium term.

In June 2022, the Government of Belize updated the methodology used to estimate the country’s GDP, and this rebasing exercise of the national accounts led to a large reduction in the public debt-to-GDP ratio. At the time, Minister Chris Coye noted that the country had been using an outdated System of National Accounts – from around 1993 – and it was subsequently modernized to SNA 2008 after it was found that the former method significantly underestimated the output of several industries, and omitted newer industries altogether.

The IMF report added, “Public debt fell further to 80 percent of GDP in 2021, due to sizable fiscal consolidation, the debt for marine protection swap with The Nature Conservancy, and strong GDP growth. The primary balance increased from –6.4 percent of GDP in FY2020 to 1.4 percent in FY2021 due to strict expenditure containment, including a temporary 10 percent cut in public sector wages and the suspension of wage increments during FY2021-23, and a strong recovery of revenue.”

They noted that the material discount on the debt owed to Venezuela under the Petro Caribe program of US $129 million or 4.4 % of GDP, along with expenditure containment led to public debt decline to 64.1% of GDP in 2022.

The reinstatement of the 10% public sector wage cut, fixing of the fuel tax on diesel and regular gasoline at the pump, and spending related to Hurricane Lisa are projected to cause a slight decline in the primary balance to 1.2 % of GDP in FY2022, the report states.

The IMF team’s statement points out that the containment of other expenditures and recovery of other revenue offsets this decline and added that in an unchanged scenario, the primary balance is projected to remain at 1.2 % of GDP, with public debt possibly falling to 53% by 2028—a level assessed as sustainable but with high near-term risks.

Current account deficits, which are expected to increase by 8.5% of GDP in 2022 according to the IMF, will continue to be financed by foreign direct investment and multilateral and bilateral loans. The international reserves will remain above 3 months of imports during the period 2023 – 2028, according to the report, an adequate but borderline level.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) in domestic banks increased to 7% in 2022 with the lifting of pandemic forbearances. Banks tied to sectors most affected by the pandemic are being most affected by increased NPLs.

Potential risks that remain include climate-related impacts and a slowdown of global economies. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential risk of increased import inflation could widen current account deficits and reduce reserves.

The goal of the country, according to the IMF statement, is to gradually increase the primary balance to 2% of GDP and to have public debt fall below 50% of GDP by 2028. The staff team statement says that “preserving the fiscal savings achieved in FY2021-22”, among other measures, will be required to achieve this goal. Preserving the level of fiscal savings achieved in 2021-2022 will mean a reinstatement of the 10% cut on public sector wages and the removal of the fixed pump price of two fuel commodities.

It states that in an unchanged scenario, debt would likely fall to 53% of GDP by 2028 – a level assessed as sustainable – but points out that the further reduction to 50% would ”ensure that the debt-to-revenue ratio remains manageable; would provide ample buffers for climate-related disasters; would ensure that public debt remains below the 70 percent of GDP threshold for sustainability with high probability; and would strengthen the level of international reserves and the currency peg.”

This target would require a gradual increase of the primary balance to 2% of GDP from 2025 onwards, and as mentioned would ”entail preserving the fiscal savings achieved in FY2021-22″ and the implementation of additional fiscal consolidation.

An increase in expenditure is being recommended by the IMF to the tune of 0.8% of GDP from 2025 onward to increase the connectivity of roads and expand airport capacity. Projects that involve improving access to water services and sewer systems, investment in renewable energy generation, and climate resilient infrastructure are also suggested.

Social spending of 0.5 % of GDP from 2025 to expand cash transfer programs to support low-income families and school-aged children along with subsidies for childcare to increase female labor force participation is also recommended.

A 0.2 % increase in spending on crime prevention from 2025 to strengthen law enforcement and enhance the use of technology to prevent access to crime and support at-risk youth is also highlighted.

The IMF staff recommends a broadening of the tax base to increase revenue, citing that the country has “ample space” to do so. They are recommending raising excise taxes, strengthening tax and revenue administration, and taxing some zero-rate items like rice, flour, beans, and bread at the standard 12. 5 % GST rate.

“Taxing some zero-rated items at the standard 12.5 percent general sales tax rate could raise 1.6 percent of GDP in revenue. Standardizing personal income tax exemption thresholds could raise 0.2 percent of GDP in revenue while raising fees on vehicle registrations and driver licenses, and increasing excises on fuel could raise another 0.2 percent of GDP,” the IMF 2023 Article Consultation states.

Another 0.2% in GDP revenues can be raised by an improved synergy between the Belize Tax Service Department and the Belize Customs and Excise Department, the report states.

They state that improved tax and revenue administration measures could generate the equivalent of 2.2% of GDP in additional revenue by 2025.

A reform of the Pension Plan for Public Officials (PPPO) is also being recommended by the IMF.

Reforming the PPPO scheme to increase the contribution rate to 10% and the retirement age from 55 to 65 and reducing the replacement rate from 67.5% to 50 % would lower the PPPO’s long-run deficit by about 2/3, the IMF report states.

“The sooner these reforms are implemented, the more gradual and less disruptive they can be,” it adds.

They recommended the preparation of a government contingency plan to have secured funds in the event of adverse shocks, and an improvement of Public Financial Management systems and procedures is also cited as necessary.

Building resilience to climate change impacts by investment in infrastructure resilience, early warning systems, and coastal and board ecosystem conservation is also noted. Improvement in rule of law by third-party indicators have been recognized, but further efforts are needed to strengthen the technical capacity of the judiciary and promote greater access to relevant legislation and judicial decision, the report states.

According to the report, limiting government finance from the Central Bank and implementing additional fiscal consolidations and growth-enhancing structure reforms is necessary to reduce the current account deficit and bolster levels of reserves.

“Belize’s current account norm is estimated at –7.1 percent of GDP while the cyclically adjusted current account is –8.2 percent of GDP, implying a gap of –1.1 percent of GDP,” the report states

For the Central Bank, the IMF team recommends that they remain vigilant of risk in the financial sector. They praised the Central Bank for its process of strengthening banks’ balance sheets and managing problem loans after the pandemic – with some banks being placed under enhanced supervision. Some institutions which remain vulnerable to shocks may require recapitalization in 2023 if their loan portfolio continues to deteriorate, the report states.

“The Central Bank has sufficient tools should it need to intervene but expects that the banks’ owners will inject the needed capital as they have done in the past,” the IMF report notes.

Lastly, they recommend strengthening the AML/CFT supervision of trust and company services providers along with the steps being taken to bolster the financial integrity in the international financial sector. This will encourage confident correspondent banking relationships and reduce the risk of disruption of international financial transactions.

The full concluding statement can be found on the IMF’s website.