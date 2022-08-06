ICCI students now get 100% on government scholarships Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Dr. Byron Coon, President of the International College

The International College of the Cayman Islands (ICCI) announced that the Cayman Islands Government (CIG) has extended the percentage of student scholarships from 80 per cent to 100 per cent for qualifying students. For students attending the International College, this means they will no longer need to find the funds to cover 20 per cent gap as in previous years.

Reacting to the scholarship increase, ICCI President, Dr. Byron Coon said:

We are grateful that our students on government scholarship no longer need to self-pay the 20% and we really appreciate the government making this kind gesture to our college. We are thankful also to Board of Trustees for their hard work in making this a reality.

Fall term will see several new and exciting programs including classes on artificial intelligence, organizational leadership, sustainable agriculture and horticulture, community health and sustainable tourism and hospitality management. The new catalog is being finalized. Once complete, you will find the five graduate, twelve bachelor and eight associate degree programs at www.icci.edu.ky.

International College is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) recognized in the United States and Accreditation Services for International Schools (ASIC) which is recognized in the United Kingdom (UK).

For a full review of scholarships available on island, contact the International College of the Cayman Islands Admissions Office at 947 1100 or 640-8110 or [email protected]

