‘I have no interest in being next Speaker,’ Alric Lindsay Loop Cayman Islands

Alric Lindsay, who ran as an independent candidate in the last general election, has made it clear that he has no interest in becoming the next Speaker of Parliament.

Rumour has been swirling that Lindsay is to become the next Speaker on the heels of Dr McKeeva Bush stepping away from the post over the weekend, following a recent incident at an official function.

Lindsay, who is not a member of parliament, has issued a statement to Loop News in an effort to clear the air on the matter.

Deputy Speaker Katherine Ebanks-Wilks

Lindsay said he’s of the belief that Deputy Speaker Katherine Ebanks-Wilks would be the ideal person to fill the post.

See Alric Lindsay’s full statement below:

Regarding public statements being circulated about me being slated for the Speaker of Parliament, I confirm that I have no interest in that parliamentary position at this time.

In any event, my understanding as an ordinary citizen is that the matter can only be voted upon by members of the parliament, following the constitution.

While members of the public wait for members of parliament to select the next Speaker following vacation of office by the current Speaker, I did take the opportunity to speak to Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the Deputy Speaker, to share my thoughts about the Speaker position.

I expressed to the Deputy Speaker that, if the members of parliament saw it fit to do so, I imagined that it would be a positive development for the people of West Bay and the Cayman Islands as a whole to see a hardworking lady promoted from Deputy Speaker to the Speaker role after receiving Parliamentary training for over a year.

It may also show a level of seriousness of the promises of gender diversity in prominent roles. Perhaps, not only the people of West Bay may envision this, but also the other members of the parliament.

Again, this is a matter for members of parliament to decide upon. Hopefully, unity in government and public interest will prevail.