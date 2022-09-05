Hurricane Danielle stronger; models suggest Europe in its path Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Hurricane Danielle
(Image source: National Hurricane Center)

Early on Monday, September 5, 2022, Hurricane Danielle remained a category 1 hurricane, displaying maximum sustained winds of about 90 mph (a category 2 hurricane begins at 96 mph on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

Wind bands

According to the National Hurricane Center, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Projected track

Hurricane Danielle is moving northeast at 7 mph, representing an increase from its earlier movement in the range of 1 to 2 mph.

Danielle is expected to continue northeast on Monday, then turning east-northeast by Tuesday night.

All indications are that Hurricane Danielle will pass above the Azores Wednesday night and Thursday during the day.

Hurricane Danielle projected to pass above Azores (Source: The Weather Channel)

Warnings and watches

According to the National Hurricane Center, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Notwithstanding this, if Hurricane Danielle continues on its current track, it could be a threat to London or somewhere else in Europe sometime after this coming weekend.

Models showing Hurricane Danielle could impact Europe (source: Weather Channel)

