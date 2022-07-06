Hurricane Bonnie forecasted to weaken as it moves westward | Loop Cayman Islands

Hurricane Bonnie forecasted to weaken as it moves westward | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Hurricane Bonnie forecasted to weaken as it moves westward

Cayman News
Hurricane Bonnie forecast
(Source: 10 Tampa Bay)

The National Hurricane Center reported this morning, July 6, 2022, that is continuing to move west near 14 mph (22 km/h), but maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph.

A westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast through the week with gradual weakening forecasted to begin Thursday night and should continue through Friday.

In the meantime, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Impacts

According to the National Hurricane Center, swells generated by Bonnie will continue to affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next day or so. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Portions of Hawaii may also be affected by remnants of Bonnie by way of flash flooding or mudslides over the next couple of days if Bonnie continues its forecasted track (according to “spaghetti” computer models).

