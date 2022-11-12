Hundreds attend the Progressives Seafood Fest & Health Fair Loop Cayman Islands

The usually empty land beside the Farmers Market was alive with activity on Saturday, November 5th, as the Progressives held their first Cayman Seafood Fest and Health Fair fundraiser, one of several events to celebrate the Progressives’ 20th Anniversary of Service to the Cayman Islands.

According to the Progressives, the event raised Five Thousand Cayman Islands Dollars to benefit the work of the National Children’s Voluntary Organisation (NCVO).

Ms Barbara Conolly (MP, GTS), who helped organise the event, said: “Our founding motto, For Love of Country, still guides us today. So, as we celebrate our 20th Anniversary, it is important to us to give back to our Islands. We set out to raise five thousand dollars for the NCVO to help with the important work that they do caring for children. A cause that is important to me. I am very pleased we met our goal.”

The Progressives said that hundreds of people attended the venue to purchase delicious seafood lunches, including shrimp, crab, turtle, conch, fish, seafood soup and many side dishes. In addition, Progressives volunteers ably served the lunches, and the event was sold out at day’s end.

The Progressives also confirmed that the HSA & Public Health staff provided health checks for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, BMI measurements and nutritional counselling. They also offered flu shots, Covid vaccines and boosters. The Health Fair was as popular as the Seafood sale, with flu shots being particularly popular.

Commenting on the event, The Hon. Roy McTaggart, The Leader of the Opposition, said: “The event surpassed my expectations. We met our fundraising target to benefit the NCVO, and it was really heartening to see the numbers who attended to get their health checks and shots.”

Mr McTaggart continued:

Thanks to everyone who came to support the event and to wish us well as we celebrate our first twenty years. Thanks to the many volunteers and businesses who helped make this possible, including the HSA and Public Health. Thanks to the Farmers Market for the assistance provided. And, of course, huge thanks to those who assisted with the food – Island Taste, MacDonalds, Kirk Market, Welly’s, Dale Dacres, and Marcia Hulse. Because of all of you, the event was a tremendous success!

Also commenting on the event was Ms Pamela Webster of the NCVO, who said: “The National Children’s Voluntary Organisation has been providing early childhood education and foster home care to the Cayman community since 1975. On behalf of the children, staff, and management of the NCVO we thank the PPM for their generous donation to support our cause.The NVCO is an important part of the Cayman community it serves and having strong community support, including this donation from the Progressives, will allow us to continue our work of providing early childhood nursey and pre-school education to low-income families, including nutritious school meals for all, as well as providing residential foster care to those in need.”

As the Progressives continue the 20th Anniversary celebrations, upcoming events include a Free Gospel Concert on November 19th featuring local church choirs and performers with Carlene Davis as the headline act.

The Progressives will hold their traditional Senior’s Christmas Party in December, and more events are planned for 2023.