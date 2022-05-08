HSA Urgent Care & Pharmacy temporary closure | Loop Cayman Islands

The Health Services Authority’s Urgent Care Clinic & Cayman Islands Hospital Pharmacy will remain temporarily closed this weekend for required facility maintenance.

During this time, persons with non-emergent illnesses may be seen at the General Practice Clinic at the Smith Road Medical Centre (150 Smith Road) from 8:30am – 1:00pm. The Urgent Care Clinic will resume regular operating hours on Monday, May 9, 8:00am – 11:00pm.

The Cayman Islands Hospital Pharmacy will be closed on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, 2022, however, persons may visit the new Smith Road Pharmacy location (150 Smith Road) from 9:00am – 5:30pm. The hospital pharmacy will resume regular operating hours on Monday, 9 May 8:00am – 9:00pm.