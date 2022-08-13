HSA says Paediatric Clinic relocating Loop Cayman Islands

HSA says Paediatric Clinic relocating Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
HSA says Paediatric Clinic relocating

The Health Services Authority (HSA) would like to advise the public that the Paediatric Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital will be relocating to the Women’s Health building on the main campus starting Monday, August 15, 2022.

Patients will register at the new clinic, streamlining the previous registration process.

Commenting on the new location, Consultant Paediatrician and Deputy Clinical Head of Department, Dr Linden Swan, said:

I’m pleased that the Paediatric Clinic will now have the space to expand our service offerings as the need for additional services grow.

The larger space will afford the clinic to include on-site support services for our patients, such as nutrition consultation, speech therapy and exercise activities.

HSA said that they wish to thank their patients for their understanding as they continue to enhance their facility to deliver better experience and care. Signage will be on-site to direct patients to the new location.

As a reminder, HSA said the visitors must bring their own facemask, as masks are still required at all HSA locations.

https://www.hsa.ky/news_events/paediatric-clinic-moves-to-new-location/

