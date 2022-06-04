HSA Cardiology Clinic relocates to Smith Road Medical Centre | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The Health Services Authority’s (HSA) Cardiology Clinic announced they will be operating out of Smith Road Medical Centre (2nd floor) effective Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Cardiology services previously located in the Women’s Health Building & the (old) General Practice building will be moving to the new location.

The new cardiology clinic provides patients a comfortable environment for consultation and diagnostic services with the latest state-of-the-art equipment. The department will feature additional clinical space to better serve patients. The department closed early this week to accommodate the move.

