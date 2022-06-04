How fuel is tested under the Dangerous Substances Act & Regulations | Loop Cayman Islands

Members of the public may be curious as to how dangerous substances such as petroleum, petroleum products, flammable liquid gas, hazardous production material, flammable liquid, combustible liquid, compressed gas, flammable gas, highly volatile liquid and hazardous industrial gases are tested in the Cayman Islands, who does the testing and who sets the testing standards. Well, the simple answer is that the Fuel Standards Committee and Utility Regulation and Competition Office (Ofreg) are involved in the process.

The Fuel Standards Committee and its responsibilities

Regarding the Fuel Standards Committee, under the Dangerous Substances Act, this is made up of the Chief Fuels Inspector (who acts as chairperson), the Director of the Department of Environmental Health, the Director of Environment, the Director of the Water Authority or his nominee and a secretary appointed by OfReg’s Chief Executive Officer.

The responsibilities of the Fuel Standards Committee include establishing the standards of certain types of fuel to be imported, distributed and used in the Cayman Islands. In addition, the Fuel Standards Committee is responsible for publishing or causing to be published, such standards and the testing methods to be used by importers and the Chief Fuels Inspector in the inspection of fuel in order to ensure compliance with the standards.

Measurements to be used for testing

With the standards applicable to dangerous substances imported into the Cayman Islands having been set by the Fuel Standards Committee, every person to whom an import permit is granted shall ensure that the dangerous substance imported by him or her accords with such standards.

As to the type of approved testing standards, these must accord with standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials.

In addition, the Collector of Customs shall, on each importation of a dangerous substance, record in writing the result of the test ascertained in accordance with the test specified and shall provide OfReg with such information within forty-eight hours of the importation of the dangerous substance.

Where a dangerous substance is dispensed from a permitted vehicle or transferred from regulated premises it shall be measured by using a meter. The meter shall have its accuracy determined by the use of one or more calibration methods, including mechanically, electronically or any other method approved by the Chief Fuels Inspector.

Where a dangerous substance is loaded into a compartment of a tank truck at a loading rack, the dangerous substance shall be measured by a custody transfer meter certified by a calibration technician.

Calibration of meter

The Dangerous Substance Regulations require that the calibration technician use a test meter or test measure when calibrating a meter of regulated premises or of a permitted vehicle (this test meter or test measure to be used shall be approved in writing by the Chief Fuels Inspector).

A calibration technician shall, after adjustment of a meter under test is completed, place a tamper detectable seal in the meter calibrator.

Where the meter is a retail pump or dispenser, the calibration technician shall place on the pump cover a tamper detectable sticker bearing the date on which the pump was calibrated and the calibration technician’s signature.

On completion of a test, the calibration technician shall issue a certificate confirming the calibration to OfReg in the same month that the calibration was conducted.

Dealing with complaints

In the event of a complaint of a violation under the Dangerous Substances Act, the Chief Fuels Inspector is required to investigate the complaint and, on a regular basis, make routine checks of regulated premises to ensure compliance with the Dangerous Substances Act.

For the purpose of completing checks, the Chief Fuels Inspector (or an inspector authorized by him or her) shall visit any regulated premises upon giving 24 hours’ notice in writing in the case of a routine check or in the case of investigating a complaint, without notice, at any time during the working hours of the particular regulated premises and inspect the regulated premises and any container, equipment, fittings, piping or appliance that he or she believes on reasonable grounds is or are being used or is or are likely to be used or has or have recently been used for or in connection with the supply, transfer, storage, transport, sale, handling or use of dangerous substances.

During the investigation of a complaint, the Chief Fuels Inspector may, without payment, take or require the manager or occupier of any regulated premises to give to the Chief Fuels Inspector samples of substances or articles that are (or that the Chief Fuels Inspector suspects to be) dangerous substances or the ingredients of such dangerous substances for examination and testing.

The Chief Fuels Inspector may also seize any dangerous substances or any container containing such dangerous substances that he believes on reasonable grounds are or is being used or are or is likely to be used or have or has recently been used for or in connection with the supply, transfer, storage, transport, sale, handling or use of such dangerous substances where he or she believes on reasonable grounds that the Dangerous Substances Act has been contravened.

In addition, the Chief Fuels Inspector may require the production of any relevant documents and inspect, examine and make copies of or extracts from them or remove them to make a copy or extract and take such photographs or audio or visual recordings as he or she considers necessary.

Lastly, the Chief Fuels Inspector may require the operator of regulated premises or any person employed in regulated premises to comply with any written direction not inconsistent with the Dangerous Substances Act Law which the Chief Fuels Inspector believes on reasonable grounds is necessary to ensure the safety of persons or property.

A person who wilfully obstructs or delays the Chief Fuels Inspector in the exercise of his or her powers commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $20,000 or to imprisonment for a term of one year or to both.

Conclusion

While the above is quite technical, it is important for members of the public to understand that testing standards are in place for dangerous substances and routine checks required by the Dangerous Substances Act are completed by the Chief Fuels Inspector and OfReg. In addition, if a complaint is made to OfReg, OfReg will swiftly investigate the matter and update the relevant parties and members of the public where required by the relevant Act. In terms of strengthening public engagement, a person close to OfReg said that the new OfReg board intends for OfReg to engage the public more frequently than was done in the past, the aim of which is keep the public informed, further transparency and increase public education and awareness of matters of public interest.