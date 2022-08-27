House passes bill for extra $12 Mil for tropical wave-related repairs

The repairs were made by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development during and after last week’s tropical wave. The funds will also be used to put in place proper drainage in those areas most severely affected.

by Khaila Gentle

BELMOPAN, Wed. Aug. 24, 2022

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cabinet had given its support for the supplementary appropriation of BZ $12 million by the Government to cover the cost of emergency repairs made due to damages caused by last week’s tropical wave. On Wednesday, during the Sitting of the House of Representatives, the Briceño administration tabled two supplementary appropriation bills, totaling $16 million, which includes that $12 million.

The Minister of Infrastructure Development and Housing, Hon. Julius Espat, presented the motion, detailing the extent of the damage that was seen across the country after an estimated seven inches of rainfall. In addition to compromising several parts of the Philip Goldson Highway, the heavy rainfall also led to massive flooding which, according to the Minister, was a direct result of a lack of adequate drains and culverts.

As was mentioned in the Tuesday issue of the AMANDALA, shortly after the tropical wave passed, The Ministry of Infrastructure Development & Housing (MIDH) began working on alleviating the impacts of flooding across the country, including in the villages of Caledonia, Libertad, and San Roman, in the Belize River Valley, and along the Guinea Grass Road.

“Perhaps these are possible signs that the effects of climate change will be a greater challenge to us at the MIDH and maybe for the country on a whole, in fact, for the world on a whole as we go forward,” said Minister Espat during the House sitting.

In response to objections from area representative for the Albert division, Hon. Tracy Panton, Minister Espat rose to give an even more extensive breakdown of the reasons for the spending of $12 million on repairs.

“Yes, it was a rain that came that passed over us for two days. Yes, we had substantial damage. Yes, if it would rain for more than two days a week or two, we would be in dire infrastructural problems. Why is this so? It is because the Government that she [Hon. Panton] was a member of, neglected the infrastructure of this company—especially the rural communities—for thirteen years, and Mister Speaker, all we are doing is trying to bring it up to an acceptable level,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Shyne Barrow, agreed that the construction of additional culverts and drainage is in the best interest of the country. He did add, though, that the Government should be investing more to address what he called a “human development crisis”.

“The Leader of the Opposition is in agreement, because I know he has been in those villages, and he has seen it—and when he was there, it wasn’t raining; it was about to,” added Minister Espat.

According to Espat, of the twelve million dollars requested, the Belize District has been allocated $6.7 million dollars; the Orange Walk District, $4 million; and the Corozal District, $1.25 million. These areas, said Hon. Espat, were the most severely affected by the rains due to a lack of natural drainage.

“Everybody that you speak to in the country that is knowledgeable of infrastructure—from the villagers to the engineers—all agree that we as Belizeans and as a government need to invest more in draining our communities,” he stated.