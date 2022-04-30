Home baker Anne Frawley is winner of Cayman Platinum Cake Competition | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home baker Anne Frawley is winner of Cayman Platinum Cake Competition
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Saturday Apr 30

loopcayman

1 hrs ago

The Cayman Platinum Cake Competition concluded this week with a Taste Test at Government House where nine finalists were invited to present their cakes to judges Lori-Ann Foley, Brittani Seymour, Elizabeth Larsen and Mark Lea. For this final round, cakes were judged based on their creativity, taste, presentation and ability to scale up for the Queen’s Birthday Party in June.

Home baker Anne Frawley was declared the winner for her “Cayman Sunrise Cake”. The judges appreciated the simplicity of her cake and the creative ways in which she incorporated Cayman inspired flavours and art. The cake is based on a family recipe adapted to include flavours and ingredients native to the Cayman Islands. Also included were hand-painted white chocolate decorations of the Royal Cypher, the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms, a stingray, turtle, blue iguana, the Silver Thatch Palm and Banana Orchid showing her skill, effort, and appreciation for Cayman Islands and Her Majesty the Queen.

Governor Roper was delighted to meet all the finalists and learn about the inspiration for their cakes as well as meet the judges.

Remarking at the event, the Governor said:

The Cayman Platinum Cake competition is part of the extensive and excellent set of activities to mark the Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s incredible 70 years on the Throne. It was amazing to see the level of talent and skill within our community in this competition. All the finalists did an exceptional job and should be proud to have made it to the final. Well done to them all. It was also a pleasure to meet the skilled judges who graciously gave of their time and expertise to the competition.

Competition winner, Anne Frawley now prepares to meet with Government House’s Chef Mark Lea to work on her recipe and the creation of the cake for all to taste at the Queen’s Birthday Party on June 6.

To learn more about the upcoming Platinum Jubilee events visit gov.ky/jubilee

