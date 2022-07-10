HMCIPS hosts fun day for Theoline L. McCoy Primary School | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
President of HMCIPS Football Club Junior Allen and Principal of the Theoline L. McCoy Primary School Kimberly Watler present prizes to two students who participated in the fun day activities

Children from the Theoline L. McCoy Primary School in Bodden Town were delighted with festivities at an end of year fun-day, hosted by the Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service Football Club and Welfare Committee on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Giving the reason behind the fun day, president of the HMCIPS Football Club Junior Allan said:

In 2020 we adopted the Theoline L. McCoy Primary School, which has meant that throughout the year we sponsor or support various activities such as fun-days, Father’s Day initiatives, snack drives, and various beautification project throughout the year. This is our second year hosting their fun day.

Throughout the fun day, HMCIPS treated students to hot dogs, burgers, snow cones, popcorn and various refreshments. Local suppliers Island Supplies and Uncle Clem’s donated food items. HMCIPS also provided a bouncing Castle, and basketball games as well as competition prizes.

We encourage these initiatives as part of our organisational culture. As an organisation our mission is “changing attitude, changing lives”. Our focus is to continue to have a positive impact in our community.”

Acting Director of HMCIPS, Daniel Greaves. said.

HMCIPS has been a great support for our school. We have partnered with them over the years for various initiatives, and to work with our students, especially those at risk or lacking father figures, to ensure we support their emotional and social wellbeing. This fun day is a culmination of efforts by HMCIPS throughout the year.

When school resumes our intention is to increase our collaboration with HMCIPS to include after-school programmes for reading, mechanics and electronics.

Theolin L. McCoy Primary School Principal Kimberly Watler added.

Proceeds for welfare committee and football club initiatives derive from monthly donations by members.

On behalf of HMCIPS, Football Club and Welfare Committees each year organise numerous community activities with causes such as the Crisis Centre, the Francis Bodden Girls Home and Scranton Community Park as well as various other organisations, in addition to ongoing work with Theoline L. McCoy Primary School.

