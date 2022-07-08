HLSCC now a Fulbright host

A visiting scholar will teach next year at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, which on Friday announced its membership in the Fulbright Awards Programme administered by the United Kingdom Fulbright Commission.

Through the programme, the college is now offering the BVI Scholar Award, which will allow a professor based at an institution in the United States to spend six months at the Paraquita Bay campus starting in fall 2023.

Workshops, lectures and seminars

During this time, the professor will teach courses to HLSCC students and may conduct workshops, public lectures, seminars and other activities related to their field of expertise, according to the college.

Applicants will be reviewed by the college in conjunction with the Fulbright Commission before a selection is made.

International reach

HLSCC President Dr. Richard Georges said the programme will help the college expand its international reach while offering students the opportunity to work with professors from institutions where they may consider transferring after completing their associate degrees.

“We also expect this exchange to benefit our faculty, who will benefit from collegial exchange with visiting scholars as well as the opportunity to become visiting scholars themselves in the United States,” he said.

The Fulbright Scholar Programme awards more than 1,700 fellowships each year, enabling 800 US scholars to go abroad and 900 visiting scholars to go the US. As a Fulbright Scholar, academics and professionals contribute to communities abroad and at home in their chosen fields.

Fulbright is active in more than 160 countries and partners with participating governments, host institutions, corporations, and foundations in the US and other countries, according to HLSCC.

The Fulbright Programme is sponsored by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

For more information go to fulbrightscholars.org.