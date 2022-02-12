HighWater celebrates 15-year anniversary | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands corporate governance firm, HighWater Limited celebrated 15 years of operation last month.

Mr Gary Linford, founder of HighWater said the company’s longevity came from being built on the principles of integrity, reliability and dependability, and a commitment to evolve in order to meet the changing needs of its clients.

“Since our inception, we have created a culture that focuses on teamwork and responsiveness, by providing the highest level of service, with a tailored approach,” Mr Linford said. “We are proud of the growth and success we have achieved and we thank our clients for trusting in our expertise over the last 15 years.”

Established in January 2007, the business has expanded from a 3 person company to its present team of 20 and has established itself as a leader in the alternative investment funds industry as a boutique provider of corporate governance services. The company provides personal, high-quality director services to a select number of premium hedge funds and investment managers of various strategies.

“With the careful addition of every new team member, we added capacity and diversified our expertise. We are grateful to our team whose contributions continue to shape our business,” Mr Linford said.

HighWater now serves over 220 corporate clients throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas with our focus on quality not quantity of our clients.

Highwater is dedicated to making an impact in the community through volunteerism, mentorships, and financial support for many nonprofit and professional organizations, such as AIMA, Cayman Finance, Hedge Funds Care, Jasmine, and the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

“We are proud of this milestone as it highlights the strength of HighWater’s business, our strong and important connection to the international financial services communities as well as our local partnerships.”