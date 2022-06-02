Here’s how to plan for flooding in Cayman… | Loop Cayman Islands

During hurricane season, flooding is always an added concern in the Cayman Islands.

Here’s what you can do to prepare:

Tie down or bring in outdoor objects (patio furniture, children’s toys, trash cans, etc.) that could be swept away or damaged during flooding.Consider unplugging sensitive electronic equipment before flooding occurs. But, do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.Elevate items stored at or below ground level to prevent damage.Consider clearing street catch basins to prevent or reduce street flooding.Avoid parking near the water or near areas prone to flooding during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood rapidly and with little warning.Follow instructions from public safety officials. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately.If you must evacuate your home, take only essential items and bring your pets if safe to do so.

If you must evacuate or leave your home during flooding, remember:

Do not walk through flowing water. Most drownings occur during flash floods. Six inches of swiftly moving water can knock you off of your feet.Remember the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Don’t drive through flooded roads.Listen out for updates. Conditions may change quickly, so be prepared to evacuate to a shelter or a neighbor’s home if necessary.

What to do After a Flood

Continue to monitor the media for emergency information.Follow instructions from public safety officials.If you have evacuated, return home only when authorities say it is safe to do so.Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies including downed power lines and gas leaks.Be a good neighbor. Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, and those who may need extra help.

Safety

Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live. Electrocution is also a serious danger in floods as electrical currents can travel through water.”Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” – Don’t drive through flooded roads.Stay out of damaged buildings and away from affected areas or roads until authorities deem them safe.Look before you step. Debris, including broken bottles and nails can cover the ground and floors after a flood. Mud covered floors and stairs can be slippery.

Check your home for damage

Never touch electrical equipment while you are wet or standing in water. Consider hiring a qualified electrician to assess damage to electrical systems.If your home or property is damaged, take photos or videos to document your damage, and contact your insurance company.Avoid entering moving or standing floodwaters. Floodwater and mud may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage.Clean and disinfect anything that got wet. Take precautions. Wear appropriate protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, and face masks.Flooded floors and walls should be washed with a solution of two capfuls of household bleach for each gallon of water.Carpeting, mattresses, and upholstered furniture should be disposed of or disinfected by a professional cleaner.Remove and replace any drywall or other paneling that has been underwater. Use a moisture meter to make sure that wooden studs and framing are dry before replacing the drywall. Mold growth in hidden places is a significant health hazard.Consider using professional cleaning and repair services before attempting to repair flood-damaged property.