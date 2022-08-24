Healthcare Explorers STEM Day Camp attract all-time high participation Loop Cayman Islands

The ninthannual Health City Healthcare Explorers STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Day Camp attracted an all-time high of in-person attendees, as approximately 40 students experienced a further immersion into educational and professional opportunities that may be available to them.

The camp, which was held at Camana Bay on Saturday, August 13, provided the students between the ages of 10 and 14 years old with opportunities to participate in sessions at learning stations focusing on nursing and vital signs, healthy eating, and radiology. Among the features of this year’s camp was a video providing insights into arthroscopic surgery followed by a Q&A session with orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Prathap Vincent.

Radiographer Sathish Sekar speaks to students about radiography and jobs in that field.

The Healthcare Explorers STEM Day Camp has been hosted by Health City since 2014 as part of the organisation’s promise to provide educational opportunities to students in the Cayman Islands with programs that encourage students to pursue rewarding careers in medicine and allied health. After shifting to a virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the second consecutive year of returning to hosting an in-person event.

“We were particularly pleased to once again have the camp and to have attracted such a diverse group of students. I’m personally delighted that the camp continues to be a valued summer attraction for the students,” said Health City’s Senior Education Coordinator, Charles D. Bush.

“Those students who have attended the camp over the years have gone on to participate in other Healthcare Explorers programmes and events, which tells me the interest in STEM education and careers is there, and I hope this translates to a new cadre of local medical professionals in the years ahead.”

Health City’s Chief Business Officer, Shomari Scott added: “We have always strived to provide these types of learning opportunities for our students to get excited about pursuing educational pathways that would lead to careers in the medical and healthcare field because we understand the importance of educating Cayman’s students in these areas.”

Health City’s Senior Education Coordinator, Charles D. Bush, (L) shares a handshake with Director of the Department of Education Services Mark Ray.

Attending the event and delivering remarks on behalf of the Minister of Education, the Director of the Department of Education Services, Mark Ray. He said events like this one are important because they align with the government’s recognition of the importance of STEM in the lives of Cayman’s young people.

“The Ministry of Education endorses this and other similar initiatives to provide our nation’s children with an opportunity to enhance their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts beyond what is taught in our schools and apply this knowledge in a practical way,” said Ray, as he read a message from Minister for Education, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

“Strong knowledge and understanding of STEM are becoming increasingly recognised as tools for success in today’s fast-paced globalised economy, and that is likely to continue into the future. I am, therefore, confident that participation in this day camp will help to heighten children’s interests in STEM concepts, foster creativity and innovation, and foster pathways for future career opportunities,” the message continued.

Healthcare Explorers is an award-winning educational program that has provided over 27,000 educational opportunities since 2014 through Shadow a Doctor internships and work experience placements for secondary school students, on-demand educational videos used in classrooms across the Cayman Islands, field trips, and events like the STEM Day Camp.

To find out more visit healthcareexplorers.com.