HEALTH UPDATES AND PROTOCOL CHANGES

Speaking at the government press conference on Monday, July 18, Premier and Minister of Health, Dr Ellis Webster, noted that there are currently 12 positive cases of Covid-19 in Anguilla, and there are no Covid-19 patients admitted to the isolation ward at the hospital.

Nonetheless, he advised that “Covid-19 is still a pandemic.” He noted that “there are surges happening around the world, and even as we speak, there are new variants.”Dr Webster noted that the vaccine is still available for those who are unvaccinated, and encouraged persons to get vaccinated as that is still recommended – along with hygiene measures – to protect us and those around us from the Covid-19 virus.

He also stated that vaccination for travel is being required by most jurisdictions, and reported that there has been a change in protocols for the covid exit strategy, as we – in Anguilla – continue to know that we have to live with the virus among us, while still protecting lives and livelihoods.

As of July 15, there are no quarantine requirement for vaccinated or unvaccinated residents, unless there is positive testing, and those persons would have to be in isolation until cleared.As of August 8, unvaccinated visitors will be allowed to enter Anguilla with negative pre-arrival tests, and there will be no quarantining.

Dr Webster stated: “All these changes in protocol are dependent on the epidemiology as it is. If there is community spread or outbreak, then these would change as necessary to protect lives and livelihoods.”

He also reported that Monkey Pox has entered the region and has been identified in Jamaica, the Bahamas, and possibly Barbados where a suspected case is being investigated:

“Certainly, we want to be vigilant. Everyone is being alerted to be on the lookout for unexplained persistent rashes. Monkey Pox is spread through direct contact.”