Health Fair Feature on Nurses Day: “Holistic Health and Wellness”

Nurses Day is usually commemorated worldwide on May 12th, which marks the birthday of the world’s leading nurse, Florence Nightingale, popularly known as the “Lady with the Lamp”. This British nurse is noted for giving extensive care to the wounded soldiers of the Crimean war which took place in the mid-1800’s.

In respect of this special day, the Anguilla Nurses Association featured a free health fair on the grounds of the Princess Alexandra Hospital. There, persons could have gone to take advantage of various health tests free of charge.

The Anguillian spoke with the President of the Anguilla Nurses Association, Ms. Sherma Richardson, who shared her impressions on the success of the day’s event: “It is still early, she said, but we expect the turn out to pick up around mid-day. So far, we have been having fair enough numbers, though. I am satisfied with the turn out so far.

“Today we have different stalls that conduct various free services. This year, the theme of our health fair is ‘Holistic Health and Wellness’. We offer to the public free services which include: vital signs assessments involving blood pressure testing and blood sugar testing; HIV testing; COVID-19 testing; free foot care, which include feet assessment and pedicures; massage therapy; physiotherapy; dental health services; and free health snacks which include lentil balls, melon juice and fruits. We also offer free information on sexual health and information on breast care. In addition, we provide vouchers for prostate checks, pap smear checks and cholesterol tests.”

She also mentioned that, each year, the Association provides free lunch for all nursing personnel on the island, which includes registered nurses, nursing aides, and nursing assistants.