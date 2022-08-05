Health City surgeon announces game changing orthopaedic technology Loop Cayman Islands

With more than 20 years of experience in arthroscopic procedures and joint replacements, Dr. Alwin Almeida, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at Health City Cayman Islands, has successfully completed more than 6,000 surgeries. One thing he appreciates is the need to continually invest in and leverage technological advances for the benefit of his patients.

“As a surgeon, I’m always looking for innovative ways to improve surgical outcomes,” said Dr Almeida. “The technology has improved quite a lot to where now you have intelligent machines where you can control a lot of the functions that earlier the surgeon had to control their self.”

That’s why he has seen to it that Health City’s orthopaedic surgeons are the first in the Caribbean to have access to the Intellio Connected Tower Solution from Smith+Nephew that features 4K technology to enhance the medical team’s view of surgical area, particularly in joint repair and replacement procedures.

“It’s a big game changer. To put it simply, it’s like using the Ferrari of arthroscopic towers. It is fast, it’s efficient, and it improves my efficiency. It allows me to do more procedures in a shorter time and it allows a consistent result with all surgeries,” he said, adding “It gives us the best environment possible. It’s an automatic system that adjusts during the surgery to give you the best possible joint picture so that you can do the best possible job with regard to the repair.”

Thousands of patients across North America, Latin American and the Caribbean have been able to have increased quality of life as a result of the skilled work done by Dr Almeida and his colleagues in the Department of Orthopaedics. Health City’s Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott indicated that it’s against that backdrop that investments like the new Intellio Connected Tower are in line with the organisation’s vision.

“From day one, we have sought to provide healthcare solutions that matter to people, not just in the Cayman Islands, but across the Western Hemisphere. Especially with COVID-19 restrictions being lessened and people being more willing to travel, we want to be in a position to ensure that when they select Health City, they can rest assured that not only do we have highly-skilled world-class professionals but they have access to the latest tools and technology to help ensure excellent outcome for patients,” said Mr. Scott.

Health City’s surgeons specialise in various orthopaedic and arthroscopic procedures, including total and partial hip and knee replacements, shoulder surgery, elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery in patients of all ages and activity levels.