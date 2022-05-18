Health City staff receive awards for excellence | Loop Cayman Islands

On May 7, as it celebrated its 8th anniversary in the Cayman Islands as well as the birthday of founder, Dr Devi Shetty, a number of Health City staff were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

“I take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you – all of our doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, administrators, and everyone involved in running Health City Cayman Islands for doing a phenomenal job,” said Dr Shetty before the awards were presented.

Clinical Director, Dr Binoy Chattuparambil, said that the work of Health City’s many talented specialists would not be possible without the support of Health City’s other staff.

“Our goal is to save lives and improve the quality of life for our patients, and to have an amazing cadre of local talent at our institution already fits into the vision of our founder to have more Caymanians pursuing healthcare careers and we look forward to this trend continuing,” said Dr Binoy.

Employee Excellence Awards were presented to employees for the first four months of 2022: Keerthi Muniswamy of the Health City at Camana Bay Clinic (January), Assistant International Patient Care Team Manager, Pamela Dilicio (February), Operation Theatre nurse Govindarajulu Narasimhulu (March), and Security Officer Mike McLaughlin (April).

The winner of the inaugural Health City Chairman’s Award was Lanisia McLaughlin, Referrals and Emergencies Manager, who was recognized for her dedicated service since the facility opened its doors in 2014.

“Lanisia has been an important member of the team from the start. Her unwavering commitment to professionalism in ensuring emergency patients get the care they need is a living testimony to the vision of healthcare that Dr Shetty envisioned when he embarked on the journey to establish Health City,” said Shomari Scott, Chief Business Officer.

“You have two types of individuals in this world when there is a fire, you have those that scamper away and those that dash in to douse the flames. We know which type Lani is and I am overtly proud that someone who stood shoulder to shoulder with our team from the beginning is receiving this well-earned honor.”