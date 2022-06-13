Health City offering alternative to traditional weight loss surgeries | Loop Cayman Islands

Health City Cayman Islands announced that they are now offering OverStitch Gastric Suturing – a new minimally invasive weight loss procedure as an alternative to traditional weight loss surgeries.

According to Health City, this scar-free, non-surgical technique places sutures endoscopically to reduce stomach size.

Based on the research of this technique, by reducing stomach size, patients are expected to feel “fuller” after eating a meal and it is intended for patients to reduce food intake.

Health City says that the state-of-the-art procedure involves an incisionless, transoral, endoscopic approach and is performed with an endoscopic suturing device. The benefits of the procedure include the following, according to Health City:

It can be offered as a day case procedure with very minimal downtimeIt is offered to patients with a lower BMI of between 30-40. Candidates with BMIs of over 40 are more suitable for a gastric sleeve or bypassPatients can follow a relatively normal dietary regime within 1 monthPatients are still eligible even if they have multiple co-morbiditiesThe age limit is 65 years

According to Health City, weight loss surgery is often considered when diet and exercise haven’t worked or when serious health problems have arisen because of your weight. There are different options for weight loss surgery depending on your individual situation and health requirements.

To learn more about this new procedure, as well as their weight loss surgery clinics, members of the public may visit the following link: https://zcu.io/zEKr