GT: Out with old, in with new: Who are we “revitalising” for? Loop Cayman Islands

According to the George Town Revitalisation Plan, a pedestrian-friendly mixed-use environment is coming to downtown George Town. Some members of the public still fear, however, that the “mixed-use” proposal will not result in the “preservation and renewal of historic buildings and landscapes” that the Plan says it hopes to achieve, but, instead, will mirror urban images of other countries and make downtown George Town more expensive rather than affordable.

Tearing down old buildings

An example of non-preservation was seen this weekend when an old building was torn down within the “revitalisation area.” If this activity continues throughout the area, the remaining old, wooden homes and buildings near Goring Avenue, Eastern Avenue and elsewhere in central George Town will be at the risk of being sacrificed for the creation of an image that does not remind Caymanians of the “old Cayman.” If this happens, then George Town will not look like a unique, historical town that Caymanians and tourists can enjoy, but, instead a replication of structures from big cities that people came to Cayman to avoid.

Evidence of replication

Evidence of replication of other cities can be seen at work now on Cardinal Avenue. In fact, imagery of other cities is boldly stated in the Plan, which says:

Cardinal Avenue and Main Street are to be resurfaced with large tiles, seating, shade trees and lighting replicating Paseo del Prado in Old Havana, Cuba… It is also proposed to construct an ornate fountain to replace the triangular traffic island. The plan also calls for improvements to public footpaths (PROW) to encourage more utilisation.

The statement of replicating Paseo del Prado in Old Havana, Cuba, while odd, has probably gone unnoticed by members of the public. It is not that Caymanians have no history with Cuba, but that the emphasis should be placed on Cayman history and creating memories for Caymanians rather than paying homage to another place which speaks a different language, has distinct customs and celebrates an almost entirely different past.

Affordability for downtown residents

The tiling of streets and mixed-use buildings also bring a cost along with them. This cost is important when analysing who lives in downtown George Town and whether they can afford to continue living there, post-revitalisation.

In connection with this, the Plan, using information from an old census report says:

More than 50% of residents earned less than $20,000/annum, 72% had high school or lower educational attainment and there was very little diversity in building uses and population.

Since that data was collected, the entire George Town has increased by almost 3,000 households, George Town boasts the highest level of unemployment and the greatest number of persons not in the labour force, according to the 2021 Census.

In addition, the 2021 Census reported that more than half of the employed labour force in Cayman were in earnings brackets lower than the average earnings bracket.

Combining these facts with the 11 per cent and 12 per cent increases in the cost of living in the first two quarters of 2022, it is worrying whether lower income people in downtown George Town will be able to afford the prices in the revitalised area. Objectively speaking, if they cannot spend, then the revitalisation may be of no benefit to them beyond their aesthetic appreciation of the tiled streets and transplanted vegetation.