Grade requirements temporarily waived for scholarships Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Minister of Education Juliana O Connor-Connolly.

The Ministry of Education has announced a temporary waiver of grade requirements for students seeking to qualify for Education Council Scholarships to begin undergraduate studies in the fall of 2022 at accredited, recognised overseas institutions, as well as those seeking to further their education locally.

Overseas undergraduate scholarships are administered by the MoE Scholarship Secretariat Unit and awarded by the Education Council to Caymanian applicants fully accepted into accredited, recognised overseas institutions and who obtain certain grade benchmarks from a variety of programmes.

The temporary waiver will apply to those who had been conditionally approved to receive a scholarship for overseas undergraduate studies and will apply to qualifying grades normally required from the following programmes:

Advanced Placement;Advanced Level (A Levels);Caribbean Advanced Placement Examination (CAPE);Associate Level Studies;Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) Level 3;International Baccalaureate (IB); andScholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

For those who had been conditionally approved for scholarships to begin studying locally, the temporary waiver will also apply to the following programmes:

Certificate level studies at UCCI and Cayman Career Academy;Pre-college level studies at the UCCI;Associate level studies at the UCCI, ICCI and UWI Open Campus;Bachelor-level studies at the UCCI, ICCI, Truman Bodden Law School and UWI Open Campus;First-year A ‘level studies at the St. Ignatius School and Cayman Prep High School; andSecond-year A’ level studies at the St. Ignatius School and Cayman Prep High School.

Minister for Education Juliana O’Connor-Connolly remarked: “Following the onset of COVID-19, many students worldwide have faced extenuating circumstances that prevented them from realising their full potential.

“By temporarily waiving the grade requirements for students who had been conditionally approved for scholarships to begin overseas undergraduate studies this fall and for those seeking to begin further education programs locally, we will ensure that every Caymanian student has a chance of achieving great academic success irrespective of their circumstances.”

