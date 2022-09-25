Govt advisory: Hurricane Warning and Tropical Storm Watch remain Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Government has advised that Grand Cayman remains under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Though current forecast tracks show a further westerly shift of Tropical Storm Ian, the latest data has shown the potential for the system to quickly intensify to a strong hurricane as it passes the Cayman Islands and weather conditions are still expected to become poor over the next twelve hours.

The Tropical Storm Watch for the Sister Islands remains in effect out of an abundance of caution, as the system continues to evolve rapidly.

Reacting to the unpredictability of the storm, Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said:

Though Tropical Storm Ian seems to be moving away from the Cayman Islands in a favourable direction at this time, its potential to impact all three islands remains a very real possibility that everyone must be prepared for. This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, winds and large waves at our coastlines so we must remain vigilant. For this reason, we have made the decision to not lift the Tropical Storm Watch for the Sister Islands nor the Hurricane Warning for Grand Cayman. This system cannot be underestimated and I trust the people of the Cayman Islands to continue their preparedness activities and take all necessary precautions. Please, stay off the roads and away from beaches until the All Clear has been given. The safety of our people is paramount at this time.

As at 10am, Tropical Storm Ian was located at 15.2N and 79.8W or about 300 miles SSE of Grand Cayman, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Tropical Storm Ian is moving towards west-northwest at 14 mph with minimum central pressure of 1001mb / 29.59 inches.

Regarding the maintenance of the watches and warnings, Director of the National Weather Service Mr. John Tibbetts said:

Grand Cayman will remain under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands under a Tropical Storm Watch out of an abundance of caution.

The continued changes to the storm means the forecast uncertainty remains high and there remains the possibility of rapid intensification.

I advise the public to continue their preparedness activities and to remain vigilant until an All Clear is given.

Overcast skies with widespread thunderstorms are expected from Sunday evening with tropical storm conditions by early Monday morning as the system nears the Cayman Islands. Extremely rough seas accompanied by storm surge are also expected. Swells generated by Tropical Storm Ian will spread into the Cayman area later tonight.

Potential impact includes flooding that could lead roadways becoming inaccessible, projectiles due to strong winds and damage to coastal areas most affected by heavy waves. The Cayman Islands are expected to receive up to two inches of rainfall later today, and an additional two to four inches tomorrow Monday 25 September.

Waves are expected to rise to six to eight feet today especially along the south coast of Grand Cayman.

Swells of 5 to 7 feet are likely along with 1 to 3 feet of storm surge.

Stay informed and be prepared by visiting www.gov.ky and www.caymanprepared.ky or tuning in to Radio Cayman 89.9FM.