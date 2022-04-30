Governor & Opposition Leader comment on crime spree | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Governor & Opposition Leader comment on crime spree
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Governor & Opposition Leader comment on crime spree

Roy McTaggart, Leader of the Opposition & Political Leader of the Progressives and the Governor made separate statements this week regarding the shocking murders in our community.

First off, MP McTaggart offered his “deepest condolences to the families of the deceased” and said that he was praying “that the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service can quickly identify and arrest the perpetrators.”

I know that these killings are being taken seriously by the RCIPS, but the public also has a role to play. If you know something about who may have committed the two recent murders, then please call in to the Confidential Tips Line at 947-7777. Monetary rewards are available for those who provide credible evidence to the RCIPS leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

MP McTaggart said.

MP McTaggart emphasized that the “Opposition fully supports the efforts of the RCIPS and the Commissioner of Police to investigate and capture the perpetrators.” He also noted that it was “equally important” for “the RCIPS to clamp down severely on individuals known to be a danger to society.”

MP McTaggart also warned that “the evil of gun and gang culture cannot be left to grow and must be curtailed.”

The Governor, who has ultimate authority under the Cayman constitution for internal security, including the police, also chimed in, offering condolences to those who lost loved ones as a result of the crimes.

Governor Roper said:

I know that everyone across our three islands feels a sense of shock and revulsion over the shooting on Monday, which resulted in the death of a former Prison Officer. Mr Elliott was a well-loved member of our community. He will be greatly missed. I send my deepest condolences to his family and friends, including former colleagues at HM Prison. They are all in our prayers.

Governor Roper also noted that he had “every confidence” in the police and the work they were doing to solve the current crime wave, including recent murders.

He added that “the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are doing all they can to swiftly identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of this terrible crime.”

I join RCIPS in making a direct appeal to everyone on our Islands to come forward with any information about this crime. This type of incident is not the Cayman I have come to admire and respect. If you have any information please contact RCIPS so they can apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime and obtain justice for the family of Mr Elliott.

The Governor said.

