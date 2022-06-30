Governor makes Jubilee donation to Crisis Centre | Loop Cayman Islands

His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, in the company of Cabinet Secretary and Chairman of the Platinum Jubilee Steering Committee, Mr. Samuel Rose, presented a donation to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (CICC) on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Collected as part of a special offering during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving at Elmslie Memorial United Church on Sunday, 5 June, approximately CI$1,200 was received by CICC Coordinator Ms Carole-Anne Fordyce. The group were joined for the presentation by CICC’s Taya Lounge Coordinator Ms Livia Siqueira.

“We really appreciate this donation. The money will all go towards supporting our clients. CICC relies entirely on donations as we are a non-profit organisation,” Ms Fordyce explained.

As the Queen’s representative in the Cayman Islands, the Governor had attended the June 5 church service held as part of the events during the Platinum Jubilee and Birthday weekend.

“The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre is a very worthy cause providing support and shelter to women, children and all who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse,” said the Governor. “I am grateful to all who were able to give at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service and support this very deserving organisation. I was very pleased to hand over a cheque, with the Chair of the Platinum Jubilee Steering Committee Samuel Rose, to the Crisis Centre,”

Following the presentation Mr. Rose said: “The Crisis Centre was chosen for this donation because of its impactful work in the community, which was given special recognition by the Royal family during the Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to CICC on Thursday, 28 March 2019.”