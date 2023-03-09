Government requesting quotes to build wall for migrant centre Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
According to a request for proposals published on the Government’s “Bonfire” website, bids are being sought by the Government for construction around the migrant centre off-Fairbanks Road in George Town.

Required construction includes:

Construction of foundations for the migrant centreConstruction of a new boundary wall around the proposed migrant centre adjacent to Fairbanks Female prisonRemoval and disposal of all roots/vegetation within the plan area of the walls and foundations Excavation and compaction of the foundation strip disposal of all arisings on site within 1 mile of the excavation Supply and installation of all reinforcement, concrete, and blockwork

Based on the form of the “Small Works Contract Agreement” on the Government’s “Bonfire” website, the winning contractor must also have insurance in place in connection with the works. This insurance is described as follows:

“Workers’ compensation to cover full liability under the Laws of the Cayman Islands the work site(s), with employer’s liability coverage in limits not less than CI$500,000 each accident, CI$1,000,000 in the aggregatePublic liability insurance in limits not less than CI$1,000,000 each accident against personal Injury, including damages for care and loss of services, because of personal injury, including death at any time resulting therefrom, sustained by any person or personsEmployer’s liability insurance (for the minimum amount of CI$500,000) in respect of persons in his employment appropriate to the nature of the Works

Persons who wish to submit a bid must do so by March 14, 2023, at 5:00pm EST via the electronic portal at https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/

Architectural drawings (source: Cayman Bonfire website)

