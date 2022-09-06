Government launches WhatsApp channel Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Government (CIG) has launched a WhatsApp channel (CaymanGov) to provide news, information, and guidance on topics of national importance.

Supporting the current administration’s strategic policy objective to enhance effective government communication, the launch of WhatsApp gives the public greater access to information.

As Oneisha Richards, Director of Communications explains, the launch is an important expansion of the government’s information channel offering.

“WhatsApp is by far the most preferred method of personal online communication in the Cayman Islands. This is the case across all age groups. Catering to this important communication channel will help the Government reach the public where they are,” said Ms Richards.

CaymanGov will signpost the latest official information on national priorities such as cost of living support, jobs, weather, and national events. Users of the channel will also be able to access news, press briefings, videos, government services and contact information.

Ms Richards continued, “our experience during the pandemic underscored the importance of being able to pivot during critical times. We also found that WhatsApp was a major source for the community sharing misinformation and therefore we need to be there to address it. Using WhatsApp will provide new opportunities for us to share official and reliable information to the community through a channel that is accessible, familiar, and free of cost.”

Users can access the Government’s WhatsApp channel by messaging +1345 938 0411. This will initiate a conversation with the chatbot and generate a menu of options on several topics. The information will be updated on a continual basis featuring the latest offerings from Government and developments in the community.

Whilst on the channel, users will also have the option of signing up for future Government notifications on topics like weather events, press briefing updates and breaking news.

WhatsApp is the most recent addition to the suite of channels that the Cayman Islands Government uses to connect with the community and with global audiences. The Governments official website, GOV.KY, serves as the primary source of Government news, information, and services. CIG also maintains a strong presence on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Weekly and special monthly newsletters deliver Government’s headlines straight to subscribers’ inboxes.

Kristel Sanchez, Channel Development Manager, noted that “audience-driven communications are at the heart of our communications approach. This new channel allows us to open dialogue on the future of public services, encourage access to available services, and provide public reminders and warnings. We invite the public to sign up for the WhatsApp channel and to provide feedback so that we can continue to improve upon our offerings”.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.ky/whatsapp.

(Source: CI GOVT)