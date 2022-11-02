Government hosts meetings on liquor bill

Nearly four years after the original version of the Liquor Licences Act 2019 was introduced in the House of Assembly, government has once again been soliciting feedback on the bill.

To that end, officials including Premier Dr. Natalio “Sowande” Wheatley and Deputy Speaker Neville Smith hosted a series of public meetings this month.

“I don’t want you to think that this is a finished product,” Dr. Wheatley said during an Oct. 12 meeting at the Flax Administration Building on Virgin Gorda.

He added, “These laws don’t belong to us. These laws belong to the people. Our job is to go out and change them on your behalf.”

The bill was scheduled for second and third readings during an HOA sitting that started Sept. 27, but it was bumped to allow for the consultations.

The delay wasn’t the first. The proposed law has been before the HOA at least twice before — once in early 2019 and again in June 2020 — but legislators decided both times to defer it for further consideration.

Provisions

Among other provisions, the bill would grant liquor vendors longer licence periods and allow for more frequent opportunities to get a licence. But it also comes with higher application fees and stiffer penalties.

Additionally, the bill would establish the Liquor Licensing Board, which would be responsible for overseeing vendors and administering licences for small retailers, wholesale retailers, nightclubs, member clubs, hotels, restaurants, bars and vessels.

As part of its duties, the board also would maintain a Liquor Licence Register, meet for licensing days, and enforce penalties for violations.

The Virgin Gorda meeting was attended by industry stakeholders including bar and night-club owners, restaurateurs, and tourism representatives.

Attendees said they were satisfied with some of the bill’s provisions, but suggested amendments to others.

Several stakeholders, for instance, requested that opening hours be extended for most business types. They also expressed concern about the composition of the licensing board, suggesting the addition of a tourism professional and a sister-island representative.

Other provisions were also discussed, including the procedure for obtaining licences; requirements for preserving order; and penalties for permitting drunkenness.

Government also hosted similar meetings on Oct. 11 at Elmore Stoutt High School; at Oct. 13 at Foxy’s Bar on Jost Van Dyke; and on Oct. 14 at the Emile Dunlop Community Centre on Anegada.

Feedback on the bill can be emailed to [email protected]