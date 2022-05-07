Government addresses reports of displaced family on Governors beach | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Government addresses reports of displaced family on Governors beach | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Cayman Connection launches initiative to recognise Caymanians abroad

Government addresses reports of displaced family on Governors beach

NAU doing district tours for the next couple of weeks

Cayman Postal Service honours Mr Howell with a stamp

Water Authority’s next disconnections set for Monday, May 9

Mom devastated as Catholic school shuns her for dressing “offensively”

Reports say 5 dead & 19 injured in Cuba’s Hotel Saratoga gas explosion

Social media argument leads to confrontation, broken leg, bruises

Camana Bay complains about youth vandalising property

Man arrested for attempted rape in George Town

Saturday May 07

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

36 minutes ago

Last week there was some discussion on social media about a couple who were allegedly homeless and resorted to setting up tents to live on Governor’s Beach. In response to the reports, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is now looking into the matter.

According to the government, DFCS immediately conducted a thorough review and risk assessment and reported that they will continue to carry out this process to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the family.

The government also confirmed that the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU), which provides financial assistance to eligible Caymanians, has also been instructed to review and assist as appropriate.

As a general reminder, the government confirmed that NAU and DCFS cannot offer any comment on specific details of any situation and/or individuals, in order to respect and protect their right to confidentiality.

The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development will be in continuous contact with DCFS and NAU to ensure all possible measures are undertaken to produce a suitable outcome in connection with the reports of the displaced family.

Members of the public who would like to contact DCFS may do so by telephone at 345.949.0290 and by email: [email protected]

For those seeking assistance from NAU, an application form is available online at www.nau.gov.ky. In addition, their telephone number is 345.946 0024 and their email address is [email protected]

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Cayman News

Cayman Connection launches initiative to recognise Caymanians abroad

Cayman News

Government addresses reports of displaced family on Governors beach

More From

Caribbean News

Reports say 5 dead & 19 injured in Cuba’s Hotel Saratoga gas explosion

Cubadebate reported that at least 19 people were injured and at least five people were confirmed dead as a result of an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana this Friday morning.
Alexis Acosta Silv

World News

See also

Mom devastated as Catholic school shuns her for dressing “offensively”

Lula, a single mom living in Panama, got a rude awakening this Friday morning when Centro Educativo Batutista de Balboa, a Catholic school in Panama, reportedly told her that she cannot return to

Cayman News

Man arrested for attempted rape in George Town

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Monday night, May 2, officers received a report of an attempted rape at an address off Tropical Gardens Road, George Town.
It was r

Cayman News

Hazard Management seeking volunteers for shelters

In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HCMI) announced that shelter management training is now scheduled for Saturday May 28th ONLY (the training for Sunda

Cayman News

Residents asked to stay inside during large scale mosquito spraying

Residents and visitors of the Cayman Islands should expect significantly higher numbers of mosquitoes in the coming days due to increased rainfall over the past few weeks.
Typical mitigation effort

Cayman News

Camana Bay complains about youth vandalising property

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that RCPS Community Policing Officers have been working with Camana Bay Property Management to address escalating occurrences of anti-social behavi