Government addresses reports of displaced family on Governors beach | Loop Cayman Islands

Last week there was some discussion on social media about a couple who were allegedly homeless and resorted to setting up tents to live on Governor’s Beach. In response to the reports, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is now looking into the matter.

According to the government, DFCS immediately conducted a thorough review and risk assessment and reported that they will continue to carry out this process to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the family.

The government also confirmed that the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU), which provides financial assistance to eligible Caymanians, has also been instructed to review and assist as appropriate.

As a general reminder, the government confirmed that NAU and DCFS cannot offer any comment on specific details of any situation and/or individuals, in order to respect and protect their right to confidentiality.

The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development will be in continuous contact with DCFS and NAU to ensure all possible measures are undertaken to produce a suitable outcome in connection with the reports of the displaced family.

Members of the public who would like to contact DCFS may do so by telephone at 345.949.0290 and by email: [email protected]

For those seeking assistance from NAU, an application form is available online at www.nau.gov.ky. In addition, their telephone number is 345.946 0024 and their email address is [email protected]